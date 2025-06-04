Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pursuant to the European Union regulation on market abuse, which requires that persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer as well as persons closely associated with them shall notify the issuer of certain transactions, and the issuer shall in turn disclose the information received, Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the "Company") announces the following:



On 3 June 2025, the Company has been notified that Reinet Investment Advisors Limited, disposed of 89,515 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 23.8675 per share on 2 June 2025. The disposal resulted from obligations under a deferred share incentive plan. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.



Reinet Investment Advisors Limited is the investment advisor of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. and also a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company. Prior to the disposal, which is the subject of this notification, it held 470,788 ordinary shares of the Company, which it had acquired to hedge share based incentive awards to key executives and employees.



On 3 June 2025, the Company has been notified that Mr Frederik Wilhelm van Zyl, a director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, acquired 49,882 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 23.8675 per share on 2 June 2025. The acquisition resulted from an entitlement under a deferred share incentive plan. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.



On 3 June 2025, the Company has been notified that Ms Diane Longden a director of Reinet Fund Manager S.A., the general partner of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., and chief financial officer of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, acquired 8,403 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 23.8675 per share on 2 June 2025. The acquisition resulted from an entitlement under a deferred share incentive plan. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.





for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Reinet Investments S.C.A.

