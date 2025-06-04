Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI"), a company focused on antimony, is pleased to announce it has signed an Access Agreement (the "Agreement") with the surface rights owners (the "Surface Holders") holding the majority of the surface rights on which the Company's West Gore Antimony Project ("West Gore" or the "Project") is situated. This Agreement allows the Company access to the surface, required to carry out its exploration activities including drilling, once drill targets are delineated. The Agreement provides for joint access of the Surface Holders and the Company for specified activities, establishes a plan for coordination of use related to the property, and endures for an initial term of one year, with renewal rights granted to the Company for three successive one-year terms. West Gore was an important antimony producer during World War One, making significant contributions to the allied war effort having produced 7,000 tonnes of antimony concentrate grading 46% antimony.(1)

"The Premier of Nova Scotia, Mr. Houston has been actively promoting the province as a hub for critical mineral development. His public message has been very direct, aiming to attract investment and position Nova Scotia as a reliable and sustainable source of these materials. His provincial government has lifted bans and streamlined regulations to encourage mining and resource development, at a much-needed time," stated Scott Eldridge, CEO of Military Metals.

"Critical minerals, especially antimony continue to capture the headlines with supply disruptions now becoming a normal theme. Western countries are pressed to find domestic solutions to take control of the supply of antimony as traditional sources are no longer available and stockpiles are non-existent. We are excited to commence exploration activities at the past producing West Gore Antimony Project. The Project has a significant history, as one of Canada's largest antimony producers during WWI. The mine ceased production, when its then final shipment of antimony concentrate headed for the UK was sunk by a U-boat. The historical ore body remains open along strike and open at depth within a now consolidated land package with potential for further discoveries. Post-production diamond drilling has identified high-grade antimony and gold and requires further follow up with an opportunity to establish the mineral resource potential."

Exploration Plans

Compilation and review of all historical records

High resolution drone magnetic survey

Delineation of drill targets

(1) Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report: May 25, 2021 by Battery Elements Corp

All historical data have been compiled and are undergoing detailed review. The Company's 2025 field program is scheduled to include a high-resolution drone-based aeromagnetic survey the results of which will assist in the delineation of drill targets to test for additional mineralized zones associated with the historical West Gore antimony mine. The West Gore project lies in the Meguma gold camp and consists of a past-producing underground mine and stockpiles of antimony and gold mineralized material which are yet to be quantified or qualified. Mineralization occurs as stibnite, native antimony, aurostibnite, and antimony-gold alloys and oxides. Aside from minor exploration work in the 1960s and the 1980s, the West Gore system remains essentially unexplored.

Historical accounts detail that mining at West Gore was suspended during the first world war when a ship load of antimony ore enroute to Wales for processing was torpedoed and sunk. The loss of this revenue bankrupted the mining company and operations were suspended.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, VP of Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the Company's exploration plans in relation to the West Gore Antimony Project, future ability of the Company to access the West Gore Antimony Project in connection with the Agreement, and future conditions related to Nova Scotia's critical minerals development.. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Known risks include risks related to future demand for antimony, alterations of supply chains in a manner that deprioritizes domestic exploration, development and production of antimony or critical minerals in Canada, or risks related to the Agreement, including disputes, assertion of rights of Surface Holders in a manner that limits the activities of the Company. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates, or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

