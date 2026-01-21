Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") reports soil sampling results on the Company's 100% owned past producing Last Chance antimony project. ("Last Chance" or the "Property"). Results of the 2025 program delineate an 800m long zone of anomalous antimony in soil trending NW an SE from the area of historical mining. The Property is located in Nye County, Nevada, 12 km west of Kinross' Round Mountain gold mine, and 70 km north of the town of Tonopah.

Highlights:

Top 10% of antimony results define an 815m NW - SE trending anomalous zone;

The newly defined trend extends outward northwest and southeast from the area of historical mining;

Results from the program will be incorporated with other data gathered on the property, to date, with the objective of delineating drill targets;

Selective grab samples from Spring 2025 taken by Company personnel include 6.66% and 11.61% antimony, ranging from 0.005% to 11.61% antimony (see news release June 19, 2025);

Between 1941 and 1942, over 200 tons of stibnite were shipped, with the last reported production comprising 44 tons at between 10-15% antimony, in 1958 (1).

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director, stated, "This cost-effective program has returned high value insights for our Last Chance project as we see the potential for a buried mineralized system. Combined with our other exploration data, these results will directly inform future targets for drill campaigns at Last Chance, thus advancing our understanding of the mineralized system.

"Antimony is officially listed as a critical mineral in the United States which means it gets special attention in policy and planning. Increased government investment in critical minerals has been observed in the form of grants, equity and loans. Our past producing Last Chance project could play a crucial role in the development of a secure domestic supply of Antimony for the United States and its allies."

(1) (source: Lawrence, E.F., 1963: ANTIMONY DEPOSITS OF NEVADA, Nevada Bureau of Mines, Bulletin 61, p. 152).

The soil orientation survey was undertaken in October of 2025 on the recommendation of a consulting structural geologist to the project. Samples of B-horizon soil were collected using a hand shovel and sieved through a 2.36mm mesh at the field location prior to bagging, with care taken to avoid sampling in locations with potential anthropogenic contamination due to historical mining and exploration activities.

The uppermost decile of antimony assay results (53.5 ppm- 952 ppm) are geographically concentrated along a northwest - southeast trending zone extending outward from the location of historical mining highlighting a discrete location of anomalous antimony in soil spanning 815m in length on surface. (see Figure 1 below).





Figure 1. Map of antimony geochemical results received from soil samples collected during the 2025 soil campaign at Military Metals' Last Chance antimony project, Nevada, USA.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/281063_80a39feb64cca86a_001full.jpg

Technical Note on Sampling Procedures and Analysis

Samples of B-horizon soil were collected using a hand shovel and sieved through a 2.36mm mesh at the field location prior to bagging with a uniquely labelled assay card. Care was taken to avoid sampling at locations potentially contaminated by historical mining, exploration or other anthropogenic sources. Certified reference materials in the form of analytical standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at a frequency equal to 4% of the sample batch by abundance.

Analyses were completed by American Assay Laboratories in Sparks Nevada, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited provider of analytical services. Gold determinations were completed using traditional Fire Assay (FA) with a 30g aliquot finished by Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectrometry. ICP-OES. Ag, As, Ca, Cu, Fe, Hg, Li, Pb, Sb, and Zn results were obtained using a 4 acid digestion and ICP-OES finish.

Shareholder Rights Plan

The Company is also pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 23, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has adopted a Shareholder Rights Plan (the "Rights Plan") with Odyssey Trust Company, as rights agent, effective on January 20, 2026.

Pursuant to the Rights Plan, one right attaches to each issued and outstanding common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share", and collectively, the "Common Shares"). Subject to the terms of the Rights Plan, the rights become exercisable in the event that any person (together with its affiliates and associates and persons acting in concert with it) becomes a beneficial holder of 20% or more of the outstanding Common Shares without complying with the "Permitted Bid" provisions, and other similar provisions, under the Rights Plan. In such event, holders of the rights (other than the acquiring person and its related parties) will be permitted to exercise their rights to purchase additional Common Shares at a substantial discount to the then market price of the Common Shares.

While the Rights Plan is effective as of the date of adoption by the Board of Directors of the Company, the Company has elected to make the Rights Plan subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders. The Company will be seeking shareholder ratification of the Rights Plan at its next annual general meeting to be held on February 23, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A summary of the principal terms of the Rights Plan will be included in the management information circular to be sent to shareholders in connection with the Meeting. A complete copy of the Rights Plan will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by David Murray B.Sc, P.Geo, Vice President - Exploration of Military Metals Corp. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the Company's exploration plans in relation to the Last Chance gold and antimony project, and future conditions related to global and US critical minerals development. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Known risks include risks related to future demand for antimony, alterations of supply chains in a manner that deprioritizes domestic exploration, development and production of antimony or critical minerals in the United States and in the world, or risks related operating in the mineral exploration space, including permitting, labour shortages or disruptions, social disruptions, availability of capital, availability of equipment and other resources, or similar risks. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates, or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

