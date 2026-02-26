Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to report the additional analytical results of the Company's definition drilling campaign at the 100% owned flagship Trojárová Antimony-Gold Project (the "Project") in Slovakia as announced on November 4, 2025. The 2025 drilling campaign was designed to confirm historical drilling results and to support SLR Consulting's work towards establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Project, which the company anticipates delivery of by the end of Q1, 2026, further discussed in the Company's January 9, 2025, announcement.

These priority assay results represent the main mineralized zone from the fifth hole of the program, 25-TVA-005.

Highlights of the Results from hole 25-TVA-005 Include:

10.2 drilled (m) of 1.49 % Antimony over a true width of 9.0m from 150.8m to 161m Including 2.0m of 9.33% Antimony over a true width of 0.9m from 153m to 154m Within 3.2m of 3.78 % Antimony over a true width of 2.8m from 150.8m to 154m



Full results from hole 25-TVA-005 are included below. There are no known factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of these results.

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The high-grade 1 intersections we're seeing at Trojárová, including 2 meters at 9.33% antimony, confirm the strong continuity of this deposit. We eagerly await the final analytical results to continue our work towards establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the property, strengthening Trojárová's position as Europe's premier antimony project".

Figure 1. Antimony mineralized drill core from hole 25-TVA-005 - 148.62m - 154.4. Interval 150.8m to 154m yielded a composite grade of 3.78 % Antimony.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/285425_572d69aeb47cf97b_001full.jpg

Table 1. Complete table of analytical results discussed in this release.

Hole ID From (m) To

(m) Drilled length

(m) True Width (m) Sample ID Antimony % Gold g/t 25-TVA-005 127.8 128.8 1 0.88 373639 0.007





0.01 128.8 129.8 1 0.88 373641 0.004





0.005 129.8 130.4 0.6 0.53 373642 0.01





0.02 130.4 131 0.6 0.53 373643 0.015





0.02 131 131.5 0.5 0.44 373644 0.009





0.01 131.5 132.3 0.8 0.70 373645 0.013





0.02 132.3 133 0.7 0.62 373646 0.021





0.06 133 134 1 0.88 373647 0.025





0.02 134 135 1 0.88 373648 0.151





0.03 135 136 1 0.88 373649 0.101





0.02 136 137 1 0.88 373650 0.052





0.01 137 137.8 0.8 0.70 373651 0.151





0.01 137.8 138.8 1 0.88 373652 0.072





0.01 138.8 139.8 1 0.88 373653 0.49





0.01 139.8 140.8 1 0.88 373654 0.105





0.02 140.8 141.8 1 0.88 373655 0.19





0.02 141.8 142.8 1 0.88 373656 0.285





0.02 142.8 143.8 1 0.88 373657 0.235





0.01 143.8 144.8 1 0.88 373658 0.12





0.01 144.8 145.8 1 0.88 373659 0.063





0.01 145.8 146.8 1 0.88 373661 0.057





0.01 146.8 147.8 1 0.88 373662 0.135





0.01 147.8 148.8 1 0.88 373663 0.059





0.005 148.8 149.8 1 0.88 373664 0.162





0.02 149.8 150.8 1 0.88 373666 0.191





0.03 150.8 151.7 0.9 0.79 373667 1.335 9.0m @ 1.49%

True Width 2.8m @3.78%

True Width

0.02 151.7 152.5 0.8 0.70 373668 1.38

0.01 152.5 153 0.5 0.44 373669 0.933

0.04 153 153.5 0.5 0.44 373671 11 0.9m @ 9.33%

True Width 0.04 153.5 154 0.5 0.44 373672 7.65 0.08 154 155 1 0.88 373673 0.737



0.04 155 156 1 0.88 373674 0.505



0.02 156 157 1 0.88 373675 0.129



0.02 157 158 1 0.88 373676 0.137



0.01 158 159 1 0.88 373677 0.328



0.02 159 160 1 0.88 373678 0.284



0.02 160 161 1 0.88 373679 0.953



0.23 161 162 1 0.88 373681 0.174





0.2 162 162.7 0.7 0.62 373682 0.193





0.005 162.7 163.7 1 0.88 373683 0.003





0.005 163.7 164.7 1 0.88 373684 0.025





0.005 164.7 165.7 1 0.88 373685 0.058





0.005 165.7 166.7 1 0.88 373686 0.013





0.005 166.7 167.5 0.8 0.70 373687 0.007





0.005 167.5 168.5 1 0.88 373688 0.004





0.005 168.5 169.5 1 0.88 373689 0.001





0.005 169.5 170.5 1 0.88 373691 0.001





0.02 170.5 171 0.5 0.44 373692 0.001





0.005 171 172 1 0.88 373693 0.0005





0.005 172 173 1 0.88 373694 0.0005





0.005 173 174 1 0.88 373696 0.001





0.005

Figure 2. Map of 2025 and Soviet era diamond drillholes in the north-central portion of Military Metals Trojárová Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/285425_572d69aeb47cf97b_002full.jpg

Table 2. Drillhole collar information for the Company's 2025 diamond drilling campaign at Trojárová. Locations presented are final and determined by a professional and qualified surveyor.



WGS 84 / UTM Zone 33N





Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Dip Azimuth 25-TVA-001 662696 5358601 640 292.2 -65 220 25-TVA-002 662685 5358668 655 289.7 -75 220 25-TVA-003 662551 5358701 634 200.2 -65 225 25-TVA-004 662475 5358809 604 256.5 -55 225 25-TVA-005 662394 5358812 580 196 -60 230 25-TVA-006 662211 5358795 569 62.4 -57 220 25-TVA-007 662170 5358852 559 86.5 -60 210

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The program was completed using PQ and HQ sized drill core. Sampled intervals were identified by logging geologists and assigned a unique sample identification number. Samples were split in two halves using a diamond bladed saw with one half remaining in the core box as a permanent record and the half placed in a plastic sample bag, both marked with a waterproof tag bearing the unique sample number which was also written on the sample bag in permanent marker. Samples were transported from the Company's secure facility by private courier to ALS Laboratories in Romania for geochemical analysis. ALS Laboratories is an independent ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 certified commercial laboratory with no relationship to the Company. The samples were analyzed using multi-element package ME_ICP41a and for gold using fire assay package Au-AA25. ME_ICP41a is an ore grade package involving digestion of a 0.4g sample by aqua regia with an Inductively coupled plasma - atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) finish. The Au-AA25 fire assay method is an ore grade analysis using a 30g aliquot. The aliquot is mixed with flux composed of PbO and SiO2 with variable amounts of borax, soda ash and other reagents. The flux and sample are mixed, then heated at high temperature (>1,000°C) to decompose rock lattices and allow gold within the sample to be collected into a lead button. The button is placed in a porous cupel and heated again in an oxidizing environment to convert lead to lead oxide that is absorbed into the cupel, leaving the precious metals behind as a doré bead or prill. The gold content of the prill is then determined by atomic adsorption spectrometry. Package ME_ICP41 is limited by an upper detection limit of 5% for Antimony. Overlimit samples are reanalyzed using Package Sb-CRF15c whereby 0.25g of the original pulp are analyzed by X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) Spectrometry following a lithium borate fusion with the addition of strong oxidizing agents to decompose sulfide concentrates.

Both analyses are preceded by the preparation package Prep-31Y whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm, a 250g split is collected by rotary splitter and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Laboratory over-limits analysis methods were applied as required for both Sb and Au. A systematic QAQC protocol was employed that includes systematic insertion in the sample stream of certified reference materials and blank samples at a frequency of 1 in 10, plus analysis of duplicate pulp splits at a frequency of 1 in 30.

David Murray, P.Geo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has personally verified the results reported herein against original analytical certificates and drillhole logs. Furthermore Mr. Murray personally inspected the drilling program on two occasions, personally verifying field procedures relating to sample collection, preparation, chain of custody, documentation and the insertion of certified reference materials.

About the Project and Historical Resource

Discovered in the late 1970s, Trojárová was the focus of extensive surface and underground exploration over a 2km strike length from 1983 to 1995, with 63 core holes for a total of 14,330m, and 1.7km of underground workings completed. Efforts continued over the years as additional trenches were dug, and holes were drilled. Starting in 1990, underground development work began ultimately comprising a 300-meter-long adit connected to a 700-plus meter-long drive in the footwall of the mineralized zone with seven crosscuts into the mineralized zone for sampling purposes.

These efforts culminated in a comprehensive study comprising drill logs, analyses, drill plans, maps and sections, deposit model studies, petrographic studies, metallurgical studies and more, now detailed in a multi-volume compendium of reports produced by the Slovak Geological Institute published in 1992, including a historical mineral resource estimate (see "Historical Resource Estimates" below).The historical estimate, reports, at a cut-off grade of 1.0% antimony, 2.46 million tonnes at a grade of 2.47% antimony and 0.635 grams per tonne gold in a mineralized zone averaging 3.32 meters in width. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current.

The historical estimate related to the Trojárová Property was taken from a compendium produced by the Slovak Geological Survey, completed in March 1992 based on exploration work undertaking in the 1980s and 1990s. It is entitled (English translation): "FINAL JOB REPORT, PEZINOK-TROJAROVA, Geological Survey State Enterprise", report compendium number 78406 (Michel et al, 1992).

The Slovak Geological Institute, the state agency that carried out all exploration and underground development work at Trojárová, classified the historical resources as "P1" and "C2" in the Slovak version of the Russian classification system. In this Soviet system C2 resources are characterized as having a low level of certainty and described as inferred based on widely spaced samples or geological extrapolation. P1 resources in the soviet classification are characterized as speculative and described as prognostic resources, theoretical and based on regional geology. These are closest within the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum's ("CIM") classification system to "inferred mineral resources," which is defined by the CIM as that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence gathered through appropriate sampling techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes.

The historical work carried out appears comprehensive, detailed and at a professional standard. The Company considers this historical data to be relevant as the Company will use these data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes.

The Company notes that the 2025 drilling campaign, the results of which are being reported herein and in prior news releases, constitutes more recent data available to the Company than the historical estimate being discussed. SLR Consulting is currently conducting work toward a current mineral resource estimate under NI 43-101, which the Company anticipates being completed by the end of March 2026. In addition to the 2025 drill program, this work has involved already completed efforts required to verify or upgrade the historical estimate as a current mineral resource under NI 43-101.including translation and digitization of historical reports, surveying of historical drillhole collars, mapping and 3d rendering of underground workings, sampling of underground workings and historical dumps, and constructing a comprehensive 3d deposit model

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by David Murray, P.Geo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the timing of the mineral resource estimate being currently conducted, and its completion at all, future drilling and exploration work at Trojárová, the continuation of the value of antimony, and the future needs of Europe and the E.U. specifically. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include geopolitical developments related to the supply and value of antimony, the continued use of antimony and availability of alternatives, availability of capital and labour in respect of the property that is the subject of this news release, the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and any other future activities in respect of the property held by the Target. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 The Company defines analytical results exceeding 5% antimony from representative sampling methods such as drill core and channel sampling to be "high grade"

