Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to report the final analytical results of the Company's definition drilling campaign at the 100% owned flagship Trojárová Antimony-Gold Project (the "Project") in Slovakia as announced on November 4, 2025. The 2025 drilling campaign was designed to confirm historical drilling results and to support SLR Consulting's (SLR) work towards establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Project, which the company anticipates delivery of by the end of Q1, 2026, The company's engagement of SLR to complete this work is further discussed in the Company's January 9, 2026, announcement.

These results represent the final and complete geochemical results of the program and include non-priority assay results from all 7 of the programs drill holes.

Highlights of the Results in This Release Include:

From Hole 25-TVA-003

4.6 drilled meters (m) of 4.1% antimony over a true width of 4.5m from 117m to 121.6m in hole Including 2.6m of 7.0% antimony over a true width of 2.5m from 118m to 120.6m

from 117m to 121.6m in hole

Highlights Of The 2025 Drilling Campaign Previously Released by the Company Include:

From Hole 25-TVA-001 (Released Jan 7th, 2026)

23.2 meters (m) of 2.22 % Antimony (Sb) over a true width of 20.1m from 144.3m to 167.5m Including: 7.9m of 4.9% Sb over a true width of 6.8m from 152.7m to 160.6m

from 144.3m to 167.5m 23.2m of 1.27 g/t Gold (Au) over a true width of 20.1m from 144.3m to 167.5m Including: 6.2m of 3.17 g/t Au over true width of 5.4m from 160.6m to 166.8m

from 144.3m to 167.5m

From Hole 25-TVA-003 (Released Feb 4th, 2026)

23.5 drilled (m) of 3.3 g/t Gold over a true width of 20.2m from 148.9m to 172.4m Including: 4.0m of 10.52 g/t Au over a true width of 3.4 m from 157.9m to 161.9m

from 148.9m to 172.4m 1.9m of 2.53% Antimony over a true width of 1.6m from 169.9m to 171.8m

From Hole 25-TVA-005 (Released Feb 28th, 2026)

10.2 drilled (m) of 1.49 % Antimony over a true width of 9.0m from 150.8m to 161m Including 1.0m of 9.33% Antimony over a true width of 0.9m from 153m to 154m Within 3.2m of 3.78 % Antimony over a true width of 2.8m from 150.8m to 154m

from 150.8m to 161m

Drill Results Discussion

The highlighted intersection from hole 25-TVA-003 represents an additional high-grade mineralized zone with an estimated true width of 4.5 meters, located 48.3 meters up-hole from the main zone previously reported on February 4, 2026

Of the seven holes completed in the 2025 campaign, five returned significant intercepts of antimony and four returned significant intercepts of gold (see Tables 1 and 2 for full results, including grades and intervals). Holes 25-TVA-004, and 25-TVA-007 failed to return significant antimony intercepts and holes 25-TVA-005, 25-TVA-006, and 25-TVA-007 failed to return significant gold intercepts. For the purposes of this release, the Company defines "high-grade" as analytical results exceeding 5% antimony from representative sampling methods, such as drill core and channel sampling.

The 2025 analytical results for antimony and gold are consistent with historical data from proximal or twinned drill holes.

Complete assay results disclosed in this news release are detailed below in table 3. There are no known factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of these results.

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with the success of our first drill program at our flagship Trojarová project. These results and those already released support historical drill results on the project and provide strong confidence as we work to complete a current mineral resource estimate on the project. Seventy drill holes have now been completed in total on the project. The results of our program underscore Trojárová's critical importance as a domestic antimony deposit within the European Union. At a time when global defense dynamics are shifting and supply chains for critical minerals are under increasing scrutiny, antimony has emerged as one of the most strategically important metals for modern defense technologies. From ammunition and military alloys to advanced electronics and flame-retardant systems, antimony plays a vital role in national security and industrial resilience."





Figure 1. Antimony mineralized drill core from hole 25-TVA-003 - 116.56m - 122.26. Interval 117m to 121.6m yielded a composite grade of 4.1 % Antimony

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/288259_17698142d4ebba2e_001full.jpg

Significant intercepts of antimony and gold from the results of this release as well as previous releases discussing the results of the 2025 drill campaign (Jan 7, Feb 4, and Feb 28, 2026) are aggregated in tables 1 and 2 below.

Table 1. Complete table of significant antimony intercepts from the 7 holes of the 2025 drilling campaign, current to this news release and previously disclosed. Results specific to this release are highlighted yellow.

From (m) To (m) Length (m) True Width (m) Sb (%) 25-TVA-001 144.3 167.5 23.2 20.1 2.22 Including 152.7 160.6 7.9 6.8 4.9 25-TVA-002 240 258.2 18.2 15.1 0.35 25-TVA-003 117 121.6 4.6 4.5 4.1 Including 118 120.6 2.6 2.5 7 25-TVA-003 169.9 171.8 1.9 1.6 2.53 25-TVA-004 No Significant Sb Results 25-TVA-005 150.8 161 10.2 9 1.49 Including 153 154 1 0.9 9.33 Within 150.8 154 3.2 2.8 3.78 25-TVA-006 50.8 51.3 0.5 0.5 1.58 25-TVA-007 No Significant Sb Results

Table 2. Complete table of significant gold intercepts from the 7 holes of the 2025 drilling campaign current to this news release and previously disclosed. Results specific to this release are highlighted yellow.

From (m) To (m) Length (m) True Width (m) Au (g/t) 25-TVA-001 144.3 167.5 23.2 20.1 1.27 Including 160.6 166.8 6.2 5.4 3.17 25-TVA-002 253.7 256.8 3.1 2.6 1.47 25-TVA-003 148.5 172.4 23.5 20.2 3.3 Including 157.9 161.9 4 3.4 10.52 25-TVA-004 177 206.1 29.1 27.5 0.34 25-TVA-005 No Significant Au Results 25-TVA-006 No Significant Au Results 25-TVA-007 No Significant Au Results





Figure 2. Map of 2025 and Soviet era diamond drillholes in the north-central portion of Military Metals Trojárová Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/288259_17698142d4ebba2e_002full.jpg

Table 3. Drillhole collar information for the Company's 2025 diamond drilling campaign at Trojárová. Locations presented are final and determined by a professional and qualified surveyor.

WGS 84 / UTM Zone 33N Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Dip Azimuth 25-TVA-001 662696 5358601 640 292.2 -65 220 25-TVA-002 662685 5358668 655 289.7 -75 220 25-TVA-003 662551 5358701 634 200.2 -65 225 25-TVA-004 662475 5358809 604 256.5 -55 225 25-TVA-005 662394 5358812 580 196 -60 230 25-TVA-006 662211 5358795 569 62.4 -57 220 25-TVA-007 662170 5358852 559 86.5 -60 210

Table 4. Complete table of drill core assay results discussed in this release. Antimony and gold results of 0.0005 % or 0.0005 g/t respectively are below analytical detection limit.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) length (m) Sample

ID Sb% Au

g/t Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) length

(m) Sample

ID Sb % Au

g/t 25-TVA-004 177 178 1 325674 0.014 1.25 25-TVA-001 72.6 73.6 1 292664 0.015 0.05 25-TVA-004 178 178.6 0.6 325675 0.017 5.56 25-TVA-001 73.6 74.6 1 292666 0.003 0.005 25-TVA-004 178.6 179.6 1 325676 0.015 0.16 25-TVA-001 74.6 75 0.4 292667 0.003 0.005 25-TVA-004 179.6 180.6 1 325677 0.021 0.05 25-TVA-001 75 75.8 0.8 292668 0.003 0.005 25-TVA-004 180.6 181.6 1 325678 0.024 0.02 25-TVA-001 75.8 76.8 1 292669 0.002 0.005 25-TVA-004 181.6 182.6 1 325679 0.009 0.01 25-TVA-001 76.8 77.4 0.6 292671 0.004 0.02 25-TVA-004 182.6 183.6 1 325681 0.016 0.01 25-TVA-001 77.4 78 0.6 292672 0.005 0.02 25-TVA-004 183.6 184.6 1 325682 0.007 0.01 25-TVA-001 78 79 1 292673 0.024 0.02 25-TVA-004 184.6 185.6 1 325683 0.033 0.04 25-TVA-001 79 80 1 292674 0.005 0.005 25-TVA-004 185.6 186.6 1 325684 0.028 0.05 25-TVA-001 80 81 1 292675 0.003 0.005 25-TVA-004 186.6 187.6 1 325685 0.02 0.02 25-TVA-001 81 81.9 0.9 292676 0.005 0.01 25-TVA-004 187.6 188.6 1 325686 0.018 0.03 25-TVA-001 81.9 82.9 1 292677 0.009 0.005 25-TVA-004 188.6 189.6 1 325687 0.03 0.09 25-TVA-001 82.9 83.9 1 292678 0.009 0.005 25-TVA-004 189.6 190.6 1 325688 0.059 0.18 25-TVA-001 83.9 84.9 1 292679 0.013 0.005 25-TVA-004 190.6 191.6 1 325689 0.043 0.63 25-TVA-001 84.9 85.9 1 292681 0.082 0.01 25-TVA-004 191.6 192.6 1 325691 0.025 0.23 25-TVA-001 85.9 86.9 1 292682 0.127 0.005 25-TVA-004 192.6 193.5 0.9 325692 0.028 0.08 25-TVA-001 86.9 87.9 1 292683 0.068 0.01 25-TVA-004 193.5 194.5 1 325693 0.021 0.21 25-TVA-001 87.9 88.9 1 292684 0.021 0.02 25-TVA-004 194.5 195.5 1 325694 0.03 0.39 25-TVA-001 88.9 89.5 0.6 292685 0.008 0.005 25-TVA-004 195.5 196.5 1 325696 0.036 0.34 25-TVA-001 89.5 90.1 0.6 292686 0.008 0.02 25-TVA-004 196.5 197.5 1 325697 0.04 0.02 25-TVA-001 90.1 90.8 0.7 292687 0.002 0.01 25-TVA-004 197.5 198.5 1 325698 0.06 0.17 25-TVA-001 90.8 91.8 1 292688 0.025 0.04 25-TVA-004 198.5 199.5 1 325699 0.024 0.26 25-TVA-001 91.8 92.7 0.9 292689 0.014 0.02 25-TVA-004 199.5 200.5 1 325701 0.043 0.08 25-TVA-001 92.7 93.7 1 292691 0.006 0.09 25-TVA-004 200.5 201.5 1 325702 0.197 1.34 25-TVA-001 93.7 94.5 0.8 292692 0.001 0.01 25-TVA-004 201.5 202.5 1 325703 0.134 0.42 25-TVA-001 94.5 95.5 1 292693 0.001 0.01 25-TVA-004 202.5 203.5 1 325704 0.045 0.1 25-TVA-001 95.5 96.2 0.7 292694 0.001 0.01 25-TVA-004 203.5 204.5 1 325705 0.046 0.1 25-TVA-001 96.2 96.7 0.5 292696 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-004 204.5 205.5 1 325706 0.071 0.27 25-TVA-001 96.7 97.7 1 292697 0.002 0.005 25-TVA-004 205.5 206.1 0.6 325707 0.049 0.14 25-TVA-001 97.7 98.7 1 292708 0.002 0.01 25-TVA-004 206.1 206.9 0.8 325708 0.039 0.09 25-TVA-001 112.5 113.5 1 292698 0.001 0.005 25-TVA-004 206.9 207.7 0.8 325709 0.007 0.01 25-TVA-001 113.5 114.5 1 292710 0.001 0.01 25-TVA-004 207.7 208.7 1 325711 0.003 0.03 25-TVA-001 114.5 115.4 0.9 292699 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-004 208.7 209.7 1 325712 0.002 0.01 25-TVA-001 115.4 116.4 1 292701 0.001 0.01 25-TVA-004 209.7 210.7 1 325713 0.001 0.01 25-TVA-001 116.4 117.4 1 292702 0.001 0.01 25-TVA-004 210.7 211.5 0.8 325714 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-001 171.2 172 0.8 292762 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-004 211.5 212 0.5 325715 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-001 172 172.8 0.8 292763 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-004 212 213 1 325716 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-001 172.8 173.8 1 292764 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-004 213 214 1 325717 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-001 173.8 174.8 1 292766 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 127.8 128.8 1 373639 0.007 0.01 25-TVA-001 239.9 240.9 1 292767 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 128.8 129.8 1 373641 0.004 0.005 25-TVA-001 240.9 241.9 1 292768 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 129.8 130.4 0.6 373642 0.01 0.02 25-TVA-001 241.9 242.7 0.8 292769 0.0005 0.02 25-TVA-005 130.4 131 0.6 373643 0.015 0.02 25-TVA-001 242.7 243.7 1 292771 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 131 131.5 0.5 373644 0.009 0.01 25-TVA-001 243.7 244.2 0.5 292772 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 131.5 132.3 0.8 373645 0.013 0.02 25-TVA-001 244.2 244.9 0.7 292773 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 132.3 133 0.7 373646 0.021 0.06 25-TVA-001 244.9 245.9 1 292774 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 133 134 1 373647 0.025 0.02 25-TVA-001 245.9 246.9 1 292775 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 134 135 1 373648 0.151 0.03 25-TVA-001 246.9 247.9 1 292776 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 135 136 1 373649 0.101 0.02 25-TVA-001 247.9 248.9 1 292777 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 136 137 1 373650 0.052 0.01 25-TVA-001 248.9 249.9 1 292778 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 137 137.8 0.8 373651 0.151 0.01 25-TVA-001 249.9 250.9 1 292779 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 137.8 138.8 1 373652 0.072 0.01 25-TVA-001 250.9 251.9 1 292781 0.003 0.01 25-TVA-005 138.8 139.8 1 373653 0.49 0.01 25-TVA-001 251.9 252.9 1 292782 0.002 0.005 25-TVA-005 139.8 140.8 1 373654 0.105 0.02 25-TVA-001 252.9 253.6 0.7 292783 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 140.8 141.8 1 373655 0.19 0.02 25-TVA-001 253.6 254.6 1 292784 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 141.8 142.8 1 373656 0.285 0.02 25-TVA-001 254.6 255.4 0.8 292785 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 142.8 143.8 1 373657 0.235 0.01 25-TVA-001 255.4 255.9 0.5 292786 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 143.8 144.8 1 373658 0.12 0.01 25-TVA-001 255.9 256.3 0.4 292787 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 144.8 145.8 1 373659 0.063 0.01 25-TVA-001 256.3 256.6 0.3 292788 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 145.8 146.8 1 373661 0.057 0.01 25-TVA-001 256.6 257 0.4 292789 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 146.8 147.8 1 373662 0.135 0.01 25-TVA-001 257 258 1 292791 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 147.8 148.8 1 373663 0.059 0.005 25-TVA-001 258 258.5 0.5 292792 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 148.8 149.8 1 373664 0.162 0.02 25-TVA-001 258.5 259.5 1 292793 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 149.8 150.8 1 373666 0.191 0.03 25-TVA-001 259.5 260.5 1 292794 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 150.8 151.7 0.9 373667 1.335 0.02 25-TVA-001 260.5 261.5 1 292796 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 151.7 152.5 0.8 373668 1.38 0.01 25-TVA-001 261.5 262.5 1 292797 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 152.5 153 0.5 373669 0.933 0.04 25-TVA-001 262.5 263.5 1 292798 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 154 155 1 373673 0.737 0.04 25-TVA-001 263.5 264 0.5 292799 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 155 156 1 373674 0.505 0.02 25-TVA-001 264 265 1 292801 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 156 157 1 373675 0.129 0.02 25-TVA-001 265 266 1 292802 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 157 158 1 373676 0.137 0.01 25-TVA-001 266 267 1 292803 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 158 159 1 373677 0.328 0.02 25-TVA-001 267 268 1 292804 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 159 160 1 373678 0.284 0.02 25-TVA-001 268 269 1 292805 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 160 161 1 373679 0.953 0.23 25-TVA-001 269 270 1 292806 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 161 162 1 373681 0.174 0.2 25-TVA-001 270 270.5 0.5 292807 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 162 162.7 0.7 373682 0.193 0.005 25-TVA-001 270.5 271.5 1 292808 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 162.7 163.7 1 373683 0.003 0.005 25-TVA-001 271.5 272.5 1 292809 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 163.7 164.7 1 373684 0.025 0.005 25-TVA-001 272.5 273.5 1 292811 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 164.7 165.7 1 373685 0.058 0.005 25-TVA-001 273.5 274.5 1 292812 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 165.7 166.7 1 373686 0.013 0.005 25-TVA-001 274.5 275.5 1 292813 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 166.7 167.5 0.8 373687 0.007 0.005 25-TVA-001 275.5 276.1 0.6 292814 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 167.5 168.5 1 373688 0.004 0.005 25-TVA-001 276.1 277.1 1 292815 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 168.5 169.5 1 373689 0.001 0.005 25-TVA-001 277.1 277.6 0.5 292816 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 169.5 170.5 1 373691 0.001 0.02 25-TVA-001 277.6 278.4 0.8 292817 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 170.5 171 0.5 373692 0.001 0.005 25-TVA-001 278.4 279.1 0.7 292818 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 171 172 1 373693 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-001 279.1 280.1 1 292819 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-005 172 173 1 373694 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-001 280.1 281.1 1 292821 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-005 173 174 1 373696 0.001 0.005 25-TVA-001 281.1 282.1 1 292822 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-006 10.1 11.1 1 325718 0.024 0.03 25-TVA-001 282.1 283.1 1 292823 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-006 11.1 14.1 3 325719 0.014 0.06 25-TVA-002 55 55.7 0.7 292843 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-006 14.1 15.1 1 325721 0.007 0.05 25-TVA-002 55.7 56.7 1 292844 0.002 0.02 25-TVA-006 15.1 16.5 1.4 325722 0.002 0.01 25-TVA-002 56.7 57.7 1 292845 0.023 0.11 25-TVA-006 16.5 17.6 1.1 325723 0.002 0.02 25-TVA-002 57.7 58.5 0.8 292846 0.002 0.005 25-TVA-006 17.6 18.6 1 325724 0.002 0.05 25-TVA-002 136 137 1 292847 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-006 18.6 19.6 1 325725 0.006 0.03 25-TVA-002 230.3 231.3 1 292861 0.005 0.01 25-TVA-006 19.6 20.4 0.8 325726 0.005 0.06 25-TVA-002 231.3 232.3 1 292862 0.001 0.01 25-TVA-006 20.4 21 0.6 325727 0.003 0.05 25-TVA-002 232.3 233.3 1 292863 0.001 0.005 25-TVA-006 21 22 1 325728 0.004 0.04 25-TVA-002 233.3 233.9 0.55 292864 0.006 0.01 25-TVA-006 22 23 1 325729 0.004 0.05 25-TVA-002 233.9 234.9 1 292866 0.006 0.01 25-TVA-006 23 24 1 325731 0.003 0.03 25-TVA-002 234.9 235.8 0.9 292867 0.012 0.005 25-TVA-006 24 25 1 325732 0.006 0.02 25-TVA-002 235.8 236.5 0.75 292868 0.011 0.02 25-TVA-006 25 26 1 325733 0.007 0.03 25-TVA-002 236.5 237.5 1 292869 0.032 0.03 25-TVA-006 26 27 1 325734 0.005 0.04 25-TVA-002 237.5 238.5 1 292871 0.06 0.01 25-TVA-006 27 28 1 325736 0.006 0.08 25-TVA-002 238.5 239.5 1 292872 0.116 0.13 25-TVA-006 28 28.7 0.7 325737 0.006 0.04 25-TVA-002 239.5 240 0.5 292873 0.087 0.11 25-TVA-006 28.7 29.4 0.7 325738 0.006 0.02 25-TVA-002 240 240.7 0.7 292874 4.77 1.09 25-TVA-006 29.4 30.2 0.8 325739 0.004 0.03 25-TVA-002 240.7 241.3 0.6 292875 0.779 0.47 25-TVA-006 30.2 31.2 1 325741 0.005 0.05 25-TVA-002 241.3 241.9 0.6 292876 0.378 0.07 25-TVA-006 31.2 32.2 1 325742 0.006 0.08 25-TVA-002 241.9 242.9 1 292877 0.083 0.02 25-TVA-006 32.2 33.2 1 325743 0.007 0.07 25-TVA-002 242.9 243.9 1 292878 0.01 0.04 25-TVA-006 33.2 34.2 1 325744 0.003 0.08 25-TVA-002 243.9 244.9 1 292879 0.023 0.21 25-TVA-006 34.2 35.1 0.9 325745 0.002 0.02 25-TVA-002 244.9 245.9 1 292881 0.01 0.05 25-TVA-006 35.1 36.1 1 325746 0.004 0.01 25-TVA-002 245.9 246.9 1 292882 0.015 0.02 25-TVA-006 36.1 37.1 1 325747 0.006 0.01 25-TVA-002 246.9 247.8 0.9 292883 0.187 0.04 25-TVA-006 37.1 37.9 0.8 325748 0.004 0.01 25-TVA-002 247.8 248.8 1 292884 0.103 0.14 25-TVA-006 37.9 38.5 0.6 325749 0.005 0.02 25-TVA-002 248.8 249.8 1 292885 0.025 0.08 25-TVA-006 38.5 39.5 1 325751 0.008 0.03 25-TVA-002 249.8 250.8 1 292886 0.031 0.03 25-TVA-006 39.5 40.5 1 325752 0.011 0.03 25-TVA-002 250.8 251.8 1 292887 0.014 0.02 25-TVA-006 40.5 41.5 1 325753 0.008 0.03 25-TVA-002 251.8 252.7 0.9 292888 0.019 0.04 25-TVA-006 41.5 42 0.5 325754 0.006 0.04 25-TVA-002 252.7 253.7 1 292889 0.014 0.02 25-TVA-006 42 43 1 325755 0.01 0.01 25-TVA-002 253.7 254.2 0.5 292891 0.259 0.57 25-TVA-006 43 43.8 0.8 325756 0.03 0.01 25-TVA-002 254.2 254.9 0.7 292892 1.335 3.44 25-TVA-006 43.8 44.5 0.7 325757 0.04 0.01 25-TVA-002 254.9 255.9 1 292893 0.098 0.67 25-TVA-006 44.5 45.3 0.8 325758 0.25 0.03 25-TVA-002 255.9 256.8 0.9 292894 0.17 1.31 25-TVA-006 45.9 46.9 1 325759 0.442 0.25 25-TVA-002 256.8 257.4 0.6 292896 0.215 0.12 25-TVA-006 46.9 47.4 0.5 325761 0.199 0.34 25-TVA-002 257.4 258.2 0.8 292897 0.472 0.14 25-TVA-006 47.4 48.3 0.9 325762 0.031 0.12 25-TVA-002 258.2 259.1 0.9 292898 0.324 0.09 25-TVA-006 48.3 49 0.7 325763 0.06 0.08 25-TVA-002 259.1 259.8 0.7 292899 0.428 0.12 25-TVA-006 49.4 50 0.6 325764 0.062 0.04 25-TVA-002 259.8 260.4 0.6 292901 0.086 0.14 25-TVA-006 50 50.8 0.8 325766 0.035 0.14 25-TVA-002 260.4 260.8 0.4 292902 0.203 0.71 25-TVA-006 50.8 51.3 0.5 325767 1.58 0.2 25-TVA-002 260.8 261.3 0.5 292903 0.031 0.01 25-TVA-006 52.3 53 0.7 325768 0.033 0.01 25-TVA-002 261.3 262.2 0.9 292904 0.074 0.01 25-TVA-006 53 54 1 325769 0.019 0.01 25-TVA-002 262.2 263.2 1 292905 0.053 0.06 25-TVA-006 54 55 1 325771 0.009 0.06 25-TVA-002 263.2 264.2 1 292906 0.027 0.02 25-TVA-006 55 56 1 325772 0.008 0.02 25-TVA-002 264.2 264.7 0.5 292907 0.047 0.02 25-TVA-006 56 57 1 325773 0.006 0.005 25-TVA-002 264.7 265.7 1 292908 0.027 0.02 25-TVA-006 57 58 1 325774 0.008 0.005 25-TVA-002 265.7 266.6 0.9 292909 0.024 0.005 25-TVA-006 58 59 1 325775 0.003 0.005 25-TVA-002 266.6 267.1 0.5 292911 0.013 0.005 25-TVA-006 59 60 1 325776 0.027 0.005 25-TVA-002 267.1 267.9 0.8 292912 0.018 0.01 25-TVA-006 60 61 1 325777 0.009 0.01 25-TVA-002 267.9 268.9 1 292913 0.02 0.03 25-TVA-006 61 61.7 0.7 325778 0.01 0.01 25-TVA-002 268.9 269.4 0.5 292914 0.012 0.01 25-TVA-006 61.7 62.4 0.7 325779 0.008 0.01 25-TVA-002 269.4 270.2 0.8 292915 0.01 0.01 25-TVA-007 18 19 1 325781 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-002 270.2 271.2 1 292916 0.021 0.01 25-TVA-007 19 20 1 325782 0.001 0.01 25-TVA-002 271.2 272.2 1 292917 0.014 0.01 25-TVA-007 20 21 1 325783 0.002 0.01 25-TVA-002 272.2 272.7 0.5 292918 0.002 0.005 25-TVA-007 21 22 1 325784 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-002 272.7 273.2 0.5 292919 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-007 22 23 1 325785 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-002 273.2 273.7 0.5 292921 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-007 23 24 1 325786 0.002 0.01 25-TVA-002 273.7 274.3 0.6 292922 0.0005 0.02 25-TVA-007 24 25 1 325787 0.001 0.02 25-TVA-002 274.3 274.8 0.5 292923 0.0005 0.02 25-TVA-007 25 26 1 325788 0.005 0.01 25-TVA-002 274.8 275.3 0.5 292924 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-007 26.4 27.3 0.9 325789 0.004 0.07 25-TVA-002 275.3 276.3 1 292925 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-007 27.3 28.3 1 325791 0.006 0.09 25-TVA-002 276.3 277.3 1 292926 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-007 28.3 29.3 1 325792 0.004 0.03 25-TVA-002 277.3 277.8 0.5 292927 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-007 29.3 30.3 1 325793 0.003 0.01 25-TVA-002 277.8 278.8 1 292928 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-007 30.3 31.2 0.9 325794 0.002 0.01 25-TVA-002 278.8 279.8 1 292929 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-007 31.2 32.2 1 325796 0.006 0.01 25-TVA-003 58.5 59.5 1 292931 0.012 0.01 25-TVA-007 32.2 33.2 1 325797 0.005 0.02 25-TVA-003 59.5 60.5 1 292932 0.036 0.05 25-TVA-007 33.2 34.1 0.9 325798 0.004 0.07 25-TVA-003 60.5 61.07 0.57 292933 0.016 0.72 25-TVA-007 34.1 35 0.9 325799 0.005 0.02 25-TVA-003 61.07 61.5 0.43 292934 0.016 0.05 25-TVA-007 35 35.7 0.7 373500 0.004 0.55 25-TVA-003 61.5 62.5 1 292936 0.028 0.01 25-TVA-007 35.7 36.7 1 373501 0.005 0.04 25-TVA-003 99.1 99.8 0.7 292937 0.002 0.005 25-TVA-007 36.7 37.7 1 373502 0.003 0.01 25-TVA-003 99.8 101 1.2 292938 0.003 0.005 25-TVA-007 37.7 38.4 0.7 373503 0.004 0.01 25-TVA-003 101 102 1 292939 0.002 0.005 25-TVA-007 38.4 39 0.6 373504 0.003 0.005 25-TVA-003 102 103 1 292941 0.004 0.01 25-TVA-007 39 39.9 0.9 373505 0.004 0.01 25-TVA-003 103 104 1 292942 0.003 0.01 25-TVA-007 39.9 40.8 0.9 373506 0.009 0.04 25-TVA-003 104 105 1 292943 0.002 0.01 25-TVA-007 40.8 41.8 1 373507 0.012 0.02 25-TVA-003 105 106 1 292944 0.005 0.01 25-TVA-007 41.8 42.8 1 373508 0.021 0.01 25-TVA-003 106 107 1 292945 0.003 0.005 25-TVA-007 42.8 43.8 1 373509 0.031 0.02 25-TVA-003 107 108 1 292946 0.004 0.01 25-TVA-007 43.8 44.8 1 373511 0.027 0.04 25-TVA-003 108 109 1 292947 0.003 0.005 25-TVA-007 44.8 45.8 1 373512 0.013 0.01 25-TVA-003 109 110 1 292948 0.007 0.005 25-TVA-007 45.8 46.8 1 373513 0.019 0.02 25-TVA-003 110 111 1 292949 0.008 0.005 25-TVA-007 46.8 47.7 0.9 373514 0.025 0.01 25-TVA-003 111 112 1 325601 0.008 0.005 25-TVA-007 47.7 48.4 0.7 373515 0.023 0.02 25-TVA-003 112 113 1 325602 0.013 0.01 25-TVA-007 49.4 49.9 0.5 373516 0.031 0.03 25-TVA-003 113 114 1 325603 0.016 0.005 25-TVA-007 50.4 50.9 0.5 373517 0.022 0.01 25-TVA-003 114 115 1 325604 0.017 0.01 25-TVA-007 50.9 51.9 1 373518 0.006 0.005 25-TVA-003 115 116 1 325605 0.016 0.01 25-TVA-007 51.9 52.9 1 373519 0.001 0.005 25-TVA-003 116 117 1 325606 0.034 0.01 25-TVA-001 45 46 1 292651 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-003 117 118 1 325607 0.497 0.02 25-TVA-001 46 47 1 292703 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-003 118 119 1 325608 4.3 0.29 25-TVA-001 47 47.9 0.9 292652 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-003 119 120 1 325609 12.4 0.72 25-TVA-001 47.9 48.9 1 292653 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-003 120 120.6 0.6 325611 2.41 0.14 25-TVA-001 48.9 49.9 1 292704 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-003 120.6 121.6 1 325612 0.128 0.03 25-TVA-001 55.6 56.6 1 292654 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-003 121.6 122.6 1 325613 0.023 0.005 25-TVA-001 56.6 57.6 1 292705 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-003 122.6 123.6 1 325614 0.015 0.005 25-TVA-001 57.6 58.1 0.5 292655 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-003 123.6 124.6 1 325615 0.92 0.21 25-TVA-001 58.1 59.1 1 292656 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-003 124.6 125.6 1 325616 0.206 0.22 25-TVA-001 59.1 60.1 1 292706 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-003 135 136 1 325624 0.006 0.01 25-TVA-001 67.7 68.7 1 292657 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-003 136 137 1 325625 0.047 0.01 25-TVA-001 68.7 69.7 1 292707 0.0005 0.01 25-TVA-003 137 137.6 0.6 325617 0.036 0.02 25-TVA-001 69.7 70.2 0.5 292658 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-003 137.6 138.6 1 325618 0.059 0.13 25-TVA-001 70.2 70.8 0.6 292659 0.0005 0.005 25-TVA-003 138.6 139.6 1 325619 0.298 0.2 25-TVA-001 70.8 71.5 0.7 292661 0.005 0.01 25-TVA-003 139.6 140.6 1 325621 0.041 0.01 25-TVA-001 71.5 71.9 0.4 292662 0.04 0.28 25-TVA-003 140.6 141.6 1 325622 0.019 0.02 25-TVA-001 71.9 72.6 0.7 292663 0.053 0.03 25-TVA-003 141.6 142.5 0.9 325623 0.03 0.02

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The program was completed using PQ and HQ sized drill core. Sampled intervals were identified by logging geologists and assigned a unique sample identification number. Samples were split in two halves using a diamond bladed saw with one half remaining in the core box as a permanent record and the half placed in a plastic sample bag, both marked with a waterproof tag bearing the unique sample number which was also written on the sample bag in permanent marker. Samples were transported from the Company's secure facility by private courier to ALS Laboratories in Romania for geochemical analysis. ALS Laboratories is an independent ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 certified commercial laboratory with no relationship to the Company. The samples were analyzed using multi-element package ME_ICP41a and for gold using fire assay package Au-AA25. ME_ICP41a is an ore grade package involving digestion of a 0.4g sample by aqua regia with an Inductively coupled plasma - atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) finish. The Au-AA25 fire assay method is an ore grade analysis using a 30g aliquot. The aliquot is mixed with flux composed of PbO and SiO2 with variable amounts of borax, soda ash and other reagents. The flux and sample are mixed, then heated at high temperature (>1,000°C) to decompose rock lattices and allow gold within the sample to be collected into a lead button. The button is placed in a porous cupel and heated again in an oxidizing environment to convert lead to lead oxide that is absorbed into the cupel, leaving the precious metals behind as a doré bead or prill. The gold content of the prill is then determined by atomic adsorption spectrometry. Package ME_ICP41 is limited by an upper detection limit of 5% for Antimony. Overlimit samples are reanalyzed using Package Sb-CRF15c whereby 0.25g of the original pulp are analyzed by X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) Spectrometry following a lithium borate fusion with the addition of strong oxidizing agents to decompose sulfide concentrates.

Both analyses are preceded by the preparation package Prep-31Y whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm, a 250g split is collected by rotary splitter and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Laboratory over-limits analysis methods were applied as required for both Sb and Au. A systematic QAQC protocol was employed that includes systematic insertion in the sample stream of certified reference materials and blank samples at a frequency of 1 in 10, plus analysis of duplicate pulp splits at a frequency of 1 in 30.

David Murray, P.Geo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has personally verified the results reported herein against original analytical certificates and drillhole logs. Furthermore Mr. Murray personally inspected the drilling program on two occasions, personally verifying field procedures relating to sample collection, preparation, chain of custody, documentation and the insertion of certified reference materials.

About the Trojárová Project and Historical Resource

Discovered in the late 1970s, Trojárová was the focus of extensive surface and underground exploration over a 2km strike length from 1983 to 1995, with 63 core holes for a total of 14,330m, and 1.7km of underground workings completed. Efforts continued over the years as additional trenches were dug, and holes were drilled. Starting in 1990, underground development work began ultimately comprising a 300-meter-long adit connected to a 700-plus meter-long drive in the footwall of the mineralized zone with seven crosscuts into the mineralized zone for sampling purposes.

These efforts culminated in a comprehensive study comprising drill logs, analyses, drill plans, maps and sections, deposit model studies, petrographic studies, metallurgical studies and more, now detailed in a multi-volume compendium of reports produced by the Slovak Geological Institute published in 1992, including a historical mineral resource estimate (see "Historical Resource Estimates" below). The historical estimate, reports, at a cut-off grade of 1.0% antimony, 2.46 million tonnes at a grade of 2.47% antimony and 0.635 grams per tonne gold in a mineralized zone averaging 3.32 meters in width. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource estimate, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current.

The historical estimate related to the Trojárová Property was taken from a compendium produced by the Slovak Geological Survey, completed in March 1992 based on exploration work undertaking in the 1980s and 1990s. It is entitled (English translation): "FINAL JOB REPORT, PEZINOK-TROJAROVA, Geological Survey State Enterprise", report compendium number 78406 (Michel et al, 1992).

The Slovak Geological Institute, the state agency that carried out all exploration and underground development work at Trojárová, classified the historical resources as "P1" and "C2" in the Slovak version of the Russian classification system. In this Soviet system C2 resources are characterized as having a low level of certainty and described as inferred based on widely spaced samples or geological extrapolation. P1 resources in the soviet classification are characterized as speculative and described as prognostic resources, theoretical and based on regional geology. These are closest within the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum's ("CIM") classification system to "inferred mineral resources," which is defined by the CIM as that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence gathered through appropriate sampling techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes.

The historical work carried out appears comprehensive, detailed and at a professional standard. The Company considers this historical data to be relevant as the Company will use these data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes.

The Company notes that the 2025 drilling campaign, the results of which are being reported herein and in prior news releases, constitutes more recent data available to the Company than the historical estimate being discussed. SLR Consulting is currently conducting work toward a current mineral resource estimate under NI 43-101, which the Company anticipates being completed by the end of March 2026. In addition to the 2025 drill program, this work has involved already completed efforts required to verify or upgrade the historical estimate as a current mineral resource under NI 43-101.including translation and digitization of historical reports, surveying of historical drillhole collars, mapping and 3d rendering of underground workings, sampling of underground workings and historical dumps, and constructing a comprehensive 3d deposit model

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by David Murray, P.Geo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the timing of the mineral resource estimate being currently conducted, and its completion at all, , the continuation of the value of antimony, and the future needs of Europe and the E.U. specifically. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include geopolitical developments related to the supply and value of antimony, the continued use of antimony and availability of alternatives, availability of capital and labour in respect of the property that is the subject of this news release, the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and any other future activities in respect of the property held by the Target. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

