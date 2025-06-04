Merus Power Oyj: Insider information: Merus Power receives significant order of 6 million euros from Egypt

4.6.2025 11:00:01 EEST | Merus Power Oyj | Company Announcement

Merus Power will deliver the largest single active filter order in its history to Egypt. The order is worth approximately 6 million euros and is being placed by a significant governmental infrastructure development project. The order is expected to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. The active filters are designed to improve the energy efficiency and reliability of numerous motors used in the project. Active filters are a standard product of the company and thus its traditional key expertise.



The commissioning and site management will be made with a local partner, ETA Electric. The project is an important infrastructure development project in Egypt. Ensuring power quality and improving energy efficiency with Merus Power's active filters contributes to the overall effectiveness of the project.



"Merus Power is constantly supplying active filters around the world in smaller deliveries, which are part of the company's normal international business. These are not usually announced explicitly, so it is particularly pleasing to be able to announce a more significant transaction. Merus Power's advanced active filter technology reduces disturbances in the electricity grid, improves energy efficiency and increases the reliability of the whole process. It's great to be able to support the success of an important infrastructure project with our technological expertise," comments Kari Tuomala, CEO of Merus Power.

