Nayax Ltd.: Nayax and Lynkwell Strategically Partner to Make EV Charging More Accessible, Profitable, and Scalable

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, today announced a strategic partnership to provide comprehensive payment solutions for Lynkwell, a leading energy infrastructure provider managing thousands of DCFC and Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports across the United States and Canada.

Lynkwell's ViaLynk network is the third-largest public charging network in the Northeast and the eighth-largest in the United States. Together, Nayax and Lynkwell will address North America's urgent need for reliable and accessible EV charging by combining Lynkwell's advanced, Buy America compliant EV chargers, cloud-based comprehensive management software, and suite of complementary services with Nayax's flexible payments platform to offer a fully integrated charging solution for drivers and operators.

Lynkwell saw triple digit growth in 2024 and again in Q1 of 2025, installing thousands of EV chargers, including its flagship product, XLynk. Backed by an all U.S. hardware, software, support, and service team, XLynk is the first and only commercial EV charger that offers a lifetime warranty. As one of the few companies with a United States manufacturing facility for EV charging stations, Lynkwell is well-positioned to continue to scale across the country.

"We are excited that Lynkwell has chosen to strategically partner with us for its payment technology to provide North American drivers and operators with an advanced network that is built in the US," said Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer of Nayax. "Our embedded payment technology inside their new AC chargers will keep every charge session fast, secure, and universally accessible, helping Lynkwell attract more drivers and scale its impact on the EV transition."

"Lynkwell is scaling at a record pace, and payments have to scale with us," said Jason Zarillo, President of Lynkwell. "Partnering with Nayax allows us to give site operators a best-in-class payment solution that strengthens their business while making charging more convenient for drivers."

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of March 31, 2025, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About Lynkwell

Lynkwell is a leading energy infrastructure development company focused on connecting renewable generation, battery storage, utilities, and microgrids with next-generation fueling technologies via its Lynkwell XChange platform. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last three years, Lynkwell's leadership is bolstered by its top 10 nationwide cloud-based EV charging software platform which hosts dozens of EV charging networks and manages 10,000 assets. With a curated catalog of more than 500 products from leading global OEMs plus its own XLynk charger, Lynkwell's unique combination of full deployment solutions and energy integrations gives all clean energy stakeholders the power to thrive. Since 2016, the company has been instrumental in establishing private and public charging solutions and supporting infrastructure to empower America's growing clean energy revolution. ?

For more information or to contact Lynkwell, please visit lynkwell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

