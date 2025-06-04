New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS), a leading Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) provider operating across Southeast Asia, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Indodax, Indonesia's largest and most established cryptocurrency exchange.

Through this integration, DigiAsia will provide licensed fiat fund transfer services directly into the Indodax platform, enabling over 7 million users to deposit and withdraw Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) in real-time. DigiAsia operates under a fund transfer license from Bank Indonesia, ensuring full compliance with national financial regulations.

"We're unlocking a frictionless bridge between fiat and crypto," said Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia Corp. "This strategic alignment demonstrates our commitment to enabling safe, compliant, and scalable digital asset access across emerging markets."

This development follows DigiAsia's recently announced plan to establish a $100 million strategic Bitcoin treasury, marking a bold move into long-term digital asset diversification and infrastructure.

Key Highlights:

Real-time IDR fund transfers embedded within Indodax

Compliant infrastructure licensed by Bank Indonesia

Strengthens Indonesia's fiat-crypto bridge and retail accessibility

With this move, DigiAsia further strengthens its regional position as the regulated fintech layer between Web2 finance and Web3 asset ecosystems, enabling seamless fiat interoperability for exchanges, digital wallets, and decentralized platforms across Southeast Asia.

About DigiAsia Corp

DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS) is a Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform delivering embedded finance APIs across payments, digital banking, and crypto-compatible infrastructure. Operating across Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East, DigiAsia empowers enterprises, SMEs, and fintech innovators to offer compliant, real-time financial services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding partnerships, expansion, and DigiAsia's strategic Bitcoin treasury. Actual results may differ materially due to market risks, regulatory changes, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

