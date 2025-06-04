BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Set to Join Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company," "BK Technologies") today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 30, 2025, according to a preliminary list of additions posted Friday, May 23, 2025.

The broad-market Russell 3000 Index includes the largest 3,000 U.S. public companies by market capitalization. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the broader Russell 3000 Index limited to small-cap companies. The indexes are reconstituted annually by re-ranking companies based on total market capitalization as of the reconstitution rank date, which was April 30, 2025 this year. Index membership remains in place for one year and results in automatic inclusion in the relevant growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

John Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer of BK Technologies, commented, "We're pleased to have been selected for inclusion in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, and by extension, the small-cap Russell 2000®. This selection is a reflection of the growth and progress that we've achieved and the strength of our business model as a provider of high-specification communications equipment for public safety professionals and government agencies. We welcome the enhanced visibility provided by our inclusion in the index as we execute our strategy to drive continued growth and shareholder value."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, manufactures high-specification, communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies' Solutions business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

