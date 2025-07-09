BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Names Stephen Theisen Senior Vice President and General Manager of Land Mobile Radio Business

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) ("BK Technologies" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced the appointment of Stephen Theisen as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Land Mobile Radio Business, reporting directly to CEO John Suzuki. In this new role, Mr. Theisen will have oversight of sales, marketing, operations, and customer service.

Mr. Theisen joined BK Technologies in 2017 and has served in various sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility, beginning as Northwest Regional Sales Manager. With over 25 years of experience in the land mobile radio industry, he has been instrumental in driving organic growth and enhanced profitability through the successful roll out of the BKR Series radios. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing where he led the team to a record 2024. Mr. Theisen will be relocating to BK's headquarters in Melbourne, Florida.

John Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer of BK Technologies, commented, "Stephen has played an integral role in the development and management of our sales organization, particularly through the successful launch of our BKR Series radios, and we are pleased to elevate him to this leadership role. His track record of success, deep industry experience, and commitment to our team make him the ideal person to help drive our continued growth and success."

Stephen Theisen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, added, "BK Technologies is at an exciting inflection point as we continue to drive growth and adoption of our BKR Series radios, a product line that exponentially expands our addressable market. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on our momentum and deliver exceptional results for our customers and stakeholders."

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-specification, communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies' Solutions business focuses on new, innovative public safety LMR/broadband convergence solutions that makes first responders safer and more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Sections 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including, but not limited to the Company's long-term strategic plan, and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, the following: changes or advances in technology; the success of our Solutions and Radio business lines and the products offered thereunder; successful introduction of new products and technologies, including our ability to successfully develop and sell our anticipated Solutions products, and our new multiband radio product and other related products in the BKR Series product line; competition in the land mobile radio industry; general economic and business conditions, including high inflation and its impacts, high interest rates, labor and supply shortages and disruptions; federal, state and local government budget deficits and spending limitations; any impact from a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. Government, the effects of natural disasters, changes in climate, severe weather events, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism, global health crises and other catastrophic events, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; reliance on contract manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with fixed-price contracts; heavy reliance on sales to agencies of the U.S. Government and our ability to comply with the requirements of contracts, laws and regulations related to such sales; allocations by government agencies among multiple approved suppliers under existing agreements; our ability to comply with U.S. tax laws and utilize deferred tax assets; our ability to attract and retain executive officers, skilled workers and key personnel; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to identify potential candidates for, and to consummate, acquisition, disposition or investment transactions; impact of our capital allocation strategy; risks related to maintaining our brand and reputation; impact of government regulation; impact of rising health care costs; our business with manufacturers located in other countries, including changes in the U.S. Government and foreign governments' trade and tariff policies; our inventory and debt levels; our ability to comply with the terms, including financial covenants, of our outstanding debt, including increasing fluctuating interest rates; protection of our intellectual property rights; fluctuation in our operating results and stock price; any infringement claims; data security breaches, cyber-attacks and other factors impacting our technology systems or third-party information technology systems upon which we rely; widespread outages, interruptions, or other failures of operational, communication, or other systems; availability of adequate insurance coverage; environmental, social and governance matters; maintenance of our NYSE American listing; risks related to being a holding company; our ability to remediate the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; and the effect on our stock price and ability to raise equity capital of future sales of shares of our common stock. Certain of these factors and risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are stated in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement.

