Sekur Private Data Ltd. Launches Diplomatic Corps. and Government Division in Washington D.C.

Move Comes Considering several High-Profile Government Officials Hacks in the United States and a Global Need for Secure and Private Communication Solutions

MIAMI, FL AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that it has launched its Government and Diplomatic Corps division, based in Washington D.C., as cyberattacks targeting government officials and diplomats have increased exponentially due to present geopolitical tensions.

In the last six months alone, several high-profile hacks targeting high value diplomats and government officials have taken place, including:

Top secret US battle plans in Yemen were revealed on a widely used open-source free chat application

Over 4,000 Washington DC staffers were compromised on ProtonMail's open-source email

Recently the White House Chief of Staff phone hack where hackers used her contacts file to reach out to other top officials and impersonate her and asked the discussions to be continued on Telegram, according to several media reports.

Sekur's Communications Suite offers countermeasures to these scenarios through its proprietary privacy platform for encrypted email, messaging and VPN for VIPs and high value clients, such as diplomats, government officials and global leaders. The platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland for optimal security and privacy compliance. It offers multiple privacy advantages, such as no contact or data mining, no location mining and secure and private communication within and outside of the Sekur network, offering privacy and security for both sender and recipient without divulging either phone number or identity, using its SekurSend and Chat by Invite features. The package is sold for US$90/month or US$990/yr per user. A light version is priced at $50/month/user or US$550/user/yr, depending on the needs of the organization. Sekur has setup a section on its site and email contact for diplomats and government officials by going directly to www.sekur.com/diplomats or contacting Sekur at diplomats@sekur.com .

To inaugurate its diplomatic services, Sekur has engaged the Washington Diplomat for a full-page advertisement in the Embassy Directory and an ad on its website. This publication is distributed to over 17,000 people in the diplomatic corps in Washington DC.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "We are very pleased to offer this critical communications protection suite to the diplomatic corps and government sectors. We have already engaged discussions with several countries, and the feedback has been excellent. This solution is meant to protect high value targets against phishing, Email Compromise attacks, AI hacks, and chat and SMS hacks. These incidents are happening daily and are often the work of rogue governments and entities, to inflict maximum damage to individuals and the nations they represent. Neither Big Tech email platforms nor open source chat platforms are appropriate for any serious business or any government officials, and we expect this service to grow exponentially in the coming months and years, and plan to offer more features to the offering in the coming months, such as voice and video conferencing protection."

As global demand for secure mobile communications accelerates-projected to reach $88.8 billion by 2032-Sekur is strategically positioned within a $14.5 billion market growing at a 19.8% CAGR. The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $578.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2033. The market was valued at $219.0 billion in 2023. Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

