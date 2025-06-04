Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Trifecta Gold Grants Stock Options and Provides Warrant Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to 1,480,000 common shares at a price of $0.285 per share for a period of five years. These options vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of the grant.

Trifecta reminds holders of its June 28, 2025 warrants with a strike price of $0.25 that the expiration date is approaching. Please contact the Company with any questions regarding the exercise procedure ahead of expiration. To date, 334,167 warrants have been exercised for total proceeds of roughly $83,000, bringing the Company's current issued and outstanding shares to 45,020,571 and its cash position to ~$5.5 million.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

