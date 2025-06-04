

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has updated the EU Air Safety List, the list of airlines that are subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union. Following the update, all air carriers certified in Suriname and Tanzania have been included on the List and can no longer operate in the EU, because they do not meet international safety standards.



The update to the EU Air Safety List is based on the unanimous opinion of Member State aviation safety experts, who met in Brussels last month under the auspices of the EU Air Safety Committee.



Decisions under the EU Air Safety List are based on international safety standards, and notably the standards decreed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).



Including Surinamese and Tanzanian air carriers, a total of 169 airlines are banned from EU skies.



142 airlines certified in 17 States have already been banned due to inadequate safety oversight by the aviation authorities from these States.



22 airlines certified in Russia, as well as 5 individual airlines from other States - Air Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe), Avior Airlines (Venezuela), Iran Aseman Airlines (Iran), Fly Baghdad (Iraq) and Iraqi Airways (Iraq) - were blocked based on serious safety deficiencies identified.



The European Commission said two additional airlines are subject to operational restrictions and can only fly to the EU with specific aircraft types: Iran Air and Air Koryo of North Korea.



