

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration is seeking a company to lead the building of a brand new, state of-the-art air traffic control system.



To encourage companies to participate and discuss the plan, Secretary Duffy and FAA will host 'Industry Days' during June 10-12.



The agency issued a Request for Information for an integrator to play a key role in executing President Trump and Secretary Duffy's vision for building the air traffic system of the future.



'We have an antiquated air traffic control system that is showing its age,' said Duffy. 'In order to implement President Trump and I's plan for a brand new system, we need the technical expertise and management experience from the best innovators in the world.'



Secretary Duffy has made air traffic controller hiring and building a new state-of-the-art air traffic system top priorities.



By replacing the current system, the FAA aims to enhance safety in the sky, reduce delays, and unlock the future of air travel.



The FAA said it plans to replace core infrastructure including radar, software, hardware and telecommunications networks to manage modern travel. The agency will equip facilities with better technology to reduce outages, improve efficiency, and reinforce safety.



The integrator will manage this effort, including acquiring capabilities, and deploying the new technologies. As a first step, the FAA said it is seeking information about how best to implement this new air traffic system.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News