

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains mixed following data from the U.S. that showed private sector job creation slowing sharply. The update contrasted with Tuesday's data release that showed a larger-than-expected addition to job openings. Markets also focused on the trade negotiations between the U.S. and its trading partners.



Wall Street Futures have edged up ahead of the PMI updates due from the U.S. Major markets in Europe are trading on a positive note. Asian markets also finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices have declined. Gold recorded mild gains. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,523.50, up 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,972.60, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 24,202.47, up 0.50% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,818.07, up 0.35% France's CAC 40 at 7,805.41, up 0.54% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,399.75, up 0.45% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,747.45, up 0.80% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,541.80, up 0.89% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,376.20, up 0.42% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,654.03, up 0.60%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1407, up 0.32% GBP/USD at 1.3539, up 0.15% USD/JPY at 143.54, down 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.6491, up 0.48% USD/CAD at 1.3706, down 0.09% Dollar Index at 99.03, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.395%, down 1.50% Germany at 2.5250%, up 0.80% France at 3.195%, up 0.63% U.K. at 4.6110%, down 0.82% Japan at 1.509%, up 1.62%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $65.23, down 0.61%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $63.03, down 0.60%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,383.31, up 0.18%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $105,052.67, down 0.29% Ethereum at $2,626.89, up 0.57% XRP at $2.24, up 0.91% BNB at $668.08, up 0.60% Solana at $155.83, down 3.41%



