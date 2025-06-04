Revolutionizing Clinical Decision Support for healthcare systems with AI for search, usage analytics, and more

Wolters Kluwer Health today announced its UpToDate Enterprise Edition will be available to healthcare systems and hospitals in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region beginning in Q3. Designed specifically for large healthcare systems and hospitals, the clinical decision support (CDS) solution, which features AI enhancements, is designed to support healthcare administrators and clinicians to help deliver consistently high-quality care. Wolters Kluwer Health will demonstrate the solution at HIMSS25 Europe in Paris, June 10-12, 2025.

"Leveraging AI technology, UpToDate Enterprise Edition goes beyond traditional decision support to provide unparalleled quality that supports streamlined, integrated workflows and faster time-to-answers, ultimately fostering patient engagement and transforming care delivery," said Christian Cella, Vice President, International Segment for Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer Health. "With UpToDate Enterprise becoming available in EMEA, we are extending Wolters Kluwer's commitment to enhancing clinical decision-making worldwide."

For decades, healthcare professionals around the world have trusted UpToDate clinical decision support to enable confident decision-making and reduce variability in care. The UpToDate Enterprise Edition solution builds on that value to include advanced features, insights, and technology innovations to help them meet these current and emerging industry challenges. The solution is in early release at 40 of the largest health systems in EMEA joining the over 350 health systems in North America using the UpToDate Enterprise Edition.

"UpToDate has been an extremely valuable clinical decision support resource for Icelandic health institutions. UpToDate Enterprise Edition adds new features including AI that will aid our staff to make smarter clinical decisions to further help improve patient care," says Runólfur Pálsson, CEO of Landspítali University Hospital and Professor of Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Iceland.

UpToDate Enterprise Edition offers harmonized content and solutions for the entire care team, empowering them to make more informed, confident, and impactful decisions. With its AI-Enhanced Search capabilities, clinicians can now experience the efficiency of receiving highly focused verbatim answers from a market leading clinical decision solution using natural language queries-a time-saver for busy healthcare professionals. The AI-powered Analytics Dashboard offers healthcare organizations the ability to harness valuable organizational data for improved efficiency and educational opportunities.

"Deploying UpToDate Enterprise Edition is an important initiative in supporting our digital innovation strategy," said Professor Adrian Harris, Chief Medical Officer at the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. "By leveraging the data, analytics and AI capabilities now available within UpToDate, we can further support medical education and optimize clinical decision making, helping us deliver the best possible care for all patients and enabling our local population to stay well."

This enhanced solution unifies care teams and administrators with a focus on workflow innovation, analytics, and advanced care features. With access across teams, organizations can:

Manage complexity by advancing clinical decisions

Enhance satisfaction and collaboration by aligning all members of the care team to the same trusted UpToDate content with advanced decision-making features

Help alleviate burnout through improved workflow capabilities

Improve resource utilization and business outcomes via system-wide data and insights and self-service analytics, such as system-wide topic usage, UpToDate topic benchmarking, and CME accreditation activity.

In the Frost Radar: Clinical Decision Support System, 2025report, Wolters Kluwer was the only one named both a "Company to Action" and the market leader for innovation. Frost Sullivan screened and analyzed more than 60 clinical decision support vendors across point-of-care segments and short-listed 10 companies based on a detailed analysis of their corporate growth potential and ability to drive visionary innovation in this space.

Learn more about UpToDate Enterprise Edition in EMEA.

