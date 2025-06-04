

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced recalls of around 22 thousand pounds of select beef and pork products, citing various reasons including misbranding and undeclared allergens.



Springville, Utah-based Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co., Inc. called back around 15,388 pounds of heat-treated shelf-stable ready-to-eat or RTE beef jerky/beef snack stick products and inspected elk, venison and buffalo jerky products due to misbranding and undeclared fish (anchovies), a known allergen.



Further, Bartlett, Illinois -based Sulu Organics LLC recalled approximately 6,166 pounds of pork lard and beef tallow products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.



Springville Meat & Cold Storage's recall involves beef jerky and beef stick items produced on various dates from May 30, 2023 to May 30, 2025, with multiple product labels and lot codes. The products bear establishment number 'EST. 20528' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations across the United States.



The recall was initiated after the FSIS inspectors, during production observations, revealed that the Worcestershire sauce used in jerky and snack stick products contained anchovies. The establishment previously used Worcestershire sauce without anchovies, but it was discovered that the new Worcestershire sauce does contain anchovies.



Sulu Organics' recall involves select pork lard and beef tallow items produced on various dates from December 2024 to March 2025 under Sulu NUTRITION and Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL brands.



These items, with various lot codes and expiry dates, were shipped to retail locations nationwide and do not bear the USDA mark of inspection.



The FSIS received consumer complaints that the pork lard and beef tallow products for sale online did not bear the mark of inspection. As per FSIS personnel, the company purchased pork lard and bulk beef tallow from an FSIS regulated facility and produced product into smaller retail size containers that were relabeled without the benefit of FSIS inspection.



However, in both recalls, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far. Those concerned about an illness are asked to contact a healthcare provider.



Over concern that some recalled products may be in consumers' pantries, the agency urged them to throw away the affected products or return them to the place of purchase.



