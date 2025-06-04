

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc confirmed that it is in discussions with Marlowe regarding a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Marlowe. Mitie is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 2 July 2025, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Marlowe or announce that it does not intend to make an offer.



Earlier, Marlowe plc stated that it is in discussions with Mitie Group plc regarding a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Marlowe.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News