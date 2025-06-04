Bittium Oyj: Inside Information: Bittium Corporation's Subsidiary Bittium Biosignals Ltd. and Boston Scientific Have Signed an Agreement for the Supply of Electrocardiogram Monitoring Devices

Bittium Corporation

Inside Information

Inside Information: Bittium Corporation's Subsidiary Bittium Biosignals Ltd. and Boston Scientific Have Signed an Agreement for the Supply of Electrocardiogram Monitoring Devices

Bittium Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 June 2025, at 5.30 pm (CEST+1)

Bittium Biosignals Ltd, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, and Boston Scientific Cardiac Diagnostics, Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of Boston Scientific Corporation, have today signed a new agreement by which Bittium will supply electrocardiogram (ECG) measuring devices for monitoring cardiac arrhythmias. The companies will also continue to collaborate on the development of tailored ECG technologies.

The total value of the new agreement will be approximately USD 30-45 million (approximately EUR 26-41 million based on an exchange rate of 3 June 2025), with revenues accruing during 2025-2028. The final value of the agreement is depending on the scope and execution of the agreement over its term. The agreement is effective as of today, 4 June 2025, and replaces the existing agreement, signed on 2 February 2022.

The cooperation between Bittium and Boston Scientific regarding the development and delivery of wireless ECG measurement devices began in 2018. Bittium offers state-of-the-art ECG technology, which, together with Boston Scientific has been customized and further developed to improve the physician and patient experience in remote cardiac monitoring.

Boston Scientific has the exclusive right to use, resell and market customized ECG devices as part of its remote diagnostic services offering in the United States. The product family of ECG sensors continuously records electrocardiographic waveforms and provides multiple uses across Bittium devices, including short- and long-term Holter measurements, Cardiac Event Monitoring (CEM) and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT).

"We are happy to continue the strategic partnership with Boston Scientific as our collaborative relationship has helped develop modern tools for healthcare professionals in diagnosing patients with suspected arrhythmias," says Niina Huikuri, Senior Vice President, Medical Business Segment of Bittium.

In Oulu, Finland, on 4 June 2025,

Petri Toljamo

CEO

Bittium Corporation



Bittium

Bittium specializes in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions leveraging its 40-year legacy of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies. Bittium provides innovative products and services, customized solutions based on its product platforms and R&D services. Complementing its communications and connectivity solutions, Bittium offers proven information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measuring in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Net sales in 2024 were EUR 85.2 million and operating profit was EUR 8.6 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Cardiac Diagnostics, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Scientific Corporation. Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.