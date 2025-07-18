Bittium Oyj: Inside Information: Bittium Corporation's Subsidiary Bittium Wireless Ltd. and Indra Group to Sign a Letter of Intent for Strategic Cooperation on Tactical Radio Communications Solution

Bittium Corporation

Inside Information: Bittium Corporation's Subsidiary Bittium Wireless Ltd. and Indra Group to Sign a Letter of Intent for Strategic Cooperation on Tactical Radio Communications Solution

Bittium Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 18 July 2025, at 12.45 pm (CEST+1)

Bittium Corporation's subsidiary Bittium Wireless Ltd and Indra Group have today signed a Letter of Intent to establish strategic cooperation in the development of Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution - a key technology in defense modernization - at the Ministry of Defense in Madrid, Spain. The intent of the cooperation is to explore a technology transfer from Bittium regarding Software Defined Radios for tactical communications, with Indra contributing its extensive experience in the field of Software Defined Radio and waveforms and performing the necessary evolution for the implementation in Spain of the required technological and industrial capabilities to develop a European fully proprietary solution thus meeting Spanish and Allied Armed Forces requirements.

Bittium has long experience in tactical communication solutions, including modern, high performance tactical IP network system and next generation Software Defined Radios supplied in various countries, such as Finland, Estonia, Croatia, and Austria. Indra Group develops and produces radios for critical and military communications and has supplied its solutions to various countries, including US and Canada.

"We are excited to provide our technology to Indra as a critical asset for the use for the military programs in jointly agreed market areas. Bittium will continue to be a global supplier of tactical communications and SDR radios in the future. With over 40 years of experience, Bittium has been positioned as a forerunner in advanced next generation tactical communication solutions and Software Defined Radios for the modernization of military tactical communications. Together with Indra, we are stronger to meet the requirements in the agreed market areas", says Petri Toljamo, CEO of Bittium Corporation.

"With this agreement, we want to take another step forward in Indra's extensive track record in developing proprietary technologies and experience over the past 15 years in the field of SDR technology and waveforms, which has positioned us as a national leader in this area," said Ángel Escribano, president of Indra Group.

Both Indra Group, in coordination with Spanish authorities, and Bittium are among the founding members of the a4ESSOR joint venture, which brings together the most advanced companies in Europe working on the development of waveforms specifically designed to enable armed forces to interoperate more securely and efficiently. Two years ago, NATO adopted one of the high-speed data waveforms developed by this joint venture and approved its use for tactical communications on radio platforms.

Bittium announced earlier on 11 July 2025 that the Spanish Ministry of Defense plans to launch a project to acquire new national software-based tactical radios. Bittium and Indra will work together to provide Bittium's technology to the jointly agreed market areas. The negotiations are still in the early stages, and it is too early to estimate the size of the financial potential of this cooperation to Bittium, nor to estimate the size of the potential deals.



