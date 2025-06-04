

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) announced the redemption of, on June 12, 2025, of all outstanding 5.812% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due June 12, 2026, issued by PNC of $1 billion.



The securities have an original scheduled maturity date of June 12, 2026. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of June 12, 2025.



