

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The United Kingdom is making a tenfold increase in production and procurement of drones to deliver to Ukraine this year.



With more than 10,000 drones delivered to Ukraine last year, tens of thousands more have already been delivered, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement. The record 350 million pound investment in drones for Ukraine is part of the UK's 4.5 billion pound military support this year.



UK Defense Secretary John Healey is set to make an announcement in this regard at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group he convened with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Brussels Wednesday.



As Ukraine's Armed Forces have demonstrated the effectiveness of drone warfare in defending against Russia's attacks, the UK has been doubling down on investment in drones with British defense companies, including small to medium sized enterprises.



Ukrainian units have confirmed that UK-provided drones have helped stabilize parts of the frontline by driving back Russian attacks and protecting Ukrainian lives. Defense Intelligence confirmed that drones currently kill more people than artillery on the frontline in Ukraine.



In a surprising move on Sunday, more than 100 Ukrainian drones struck Russian air bases deep inside the country, targeting nuclear-capable long-range bombers.



The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that five regions came under attack in the operation dubbed 'Spider Web.'



