

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - The number of registered unemployed in Cyprus continued to decrease in May from the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office Cystat showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted number of registered unemployed eased to 9,708 persons in May from 9,729 persons in April. The figure decreased by 781 persons or 9.6 percent from a year ago. The jobless total has been easing since January.



The decline was mainly due to the activity in sectors such as financial and insurance services, construction, education, manufacturing as well as due to the decrease in newcomers in the labor market, the statistical office said.



The unemployed persons registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of May 2025, reached 7,378 persons versus 8,118 persons in April, Cystat added.



Data released by the Eurostat on Tuesday showed that Cyprus' jobless rate fell to 3.7 percent in April from 4.1 percent in March.



