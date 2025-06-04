Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stotz Equipment Adopts Kudelski IoT's RecovR®, Providing Equipment Owners with a Complete View of Their Entire Fleet



Stotz Equipment to provide subscription-free RecovR tracking with John Deere Operations Center integration to customers in Ag, Construction

and Golf/Turf markets Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - June 4, 2025 - Kudelski IoT , the Internet of Things division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), and a pioneer in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced a partnership with Stotz Equipment to offer a simple, powerful solution for equipment owners, renters and dealers to always know where their equipment is. This collaboration brings Kudelski IoT's RecovR to Stotz Equipment's customers, including those in the agricultural, construction, and golf and turf markets, providing them with effortless asset visibility, easy management through set-and-forget asset monitoring, seamless John Deere Operations Center integration, and no subscription fees. Managing valuable fleets of equipment across expansive properties or multiple job sites presents a constant challenge around asset location and status. This lack of real-time visibility can lead to operational inefficiencies, wasted time searching for equipment, and difficulties in planning and logistics. RecovR directly addresses this by making it easy to locate all assets across your entire operation. Its simple wireless installation and long-lasting battery enable set-and-forget asset monitoring, providing peace of mind without constant upkeep. "Our customers manage complex operations with multiple people handling equipment daily. Keeping track of assets can be a challenge, impacting efficiency," said Justin Murray, Director of Precision Technology at Stotz Equipment. "RecovR gives our customers complete visibility into their equipment fleet, helping them always know where their equipment is. This is crucial for reducing inefficiencies, improving logistics, and ultimately, focusing on growing their business. The added benefit of no subscription fees makes this technology accessible, economical and highly valuable." While optimizing operations is key, protecting valuable assets from theft is also a critical concern in the agricultural, construction, and golf and turf industries. The National Equipment Register (NER) and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) highlight significant annual losses due to equipment theft. RecovR provides a robust theft recovery solution, allowing users to receive geo-fence alerts when equipment moves out of its assigned zone, and facilitating quick, effective collaboration with law enforcement should a theft occur, significantly increasing the chances of recovery. RecovR is a trusted solution proven effective in providing asset visibility and aiding in theft recovery at more than 1000 car dealerships across North America. Now tailored for the equipment sector, RecovR is offered through Stotz Equipment, providing agricultural, construction, and golf and turf professionals with the tools they need for superior fleet management. The seamless John Deere Operations Center integration offers a complete view of all assets in one platform, simplifying oversight for those utilizing the John Deere ecosystem. Combined with its easy deployment and transparent pricing, RecovR is an ideal solution for businesses looking to gain control over their assets. The partnership between Kudelski IoT and Stotz Equipment empowers agricultural, construction, and golf and turf professionals with a straightforward, subscription-free solution to achieve complete asset visibility, streamline operations, and enhance the security of their valuable equipment. About Kudelski IoT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and provides end-to-end asset tracking solutions to the automotive, agriculture, construction and waste services industries. These solutions leverage the group's 30+ years of engineering innovation, digital business model creation, and hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com. About Stotz Equipment Stotz Equipment is a family-owned John Deere dealership with 25 locations across 8 states. For over 75 years Stotz Equipment has provided solutions to the agriculture, residential, compact construction, golf and turf markets and is a leader in providing exceptional sales and service to its customers. For more information, contact Stotz Equipment at 208-400-6274 or RecovR@stotzeq.com.

