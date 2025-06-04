Massimo Group Announces Strategic Nearshoring Initiative to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience and Support Long-Term Shareholder Value

GARLAND, Texas, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to ongoing global supply chain volatility and tariff-related pressures, Massimo Group (Nasdaq: MAMO) ("Massimo" or the "Company") today announced a strategic transition to a nearshoring manufacturing model, establishing new production capabilities closer to its core North American markets.

This initiative marks a pivotal evolution in Massimo's global operations. By diversifying its manufacturing footprint beyond East Asia, the company is significantly reducing shipping risk, improving lead times, and gaining greater control over quality assurance and inventory management. These changes are expected to improve gross margins, enhance working capital efficiency, and protect shareholder value.

"This strategic investment in nearshore manufacturing represents a long-term commitment to operational agility, margin protection, and product excellence," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "As we expand our capabilities across the Western Hemisphere, we're aligning our operations with future growth while building a more resilient and responsive supply chain."

The initiative also positions Massimo to meet growing demand for its next-generation electric and climate-controlled powersports vehicles, including advanced UTVs and ATVs designed for performance, comfort, and durability. New manufacturing locations are being developed in regions with skilled labor pools, favorable trade agreements, and strong alignment with U.S. quality and compliance standards.

By relocating key production closer to end markets, Massimo expects to:

Reduce reliance on long-haul container shipping and global ports

Improve fulfillment velocity across its dealer network

Elevate ESG performance by reducing carbon footprint

Accelerate rollout of modular vehicle platforms and smart system integration

This transformation reflects Massimo's broader commitment to sustainable growth, innovation leadership, and strategic adaptability amid shifting global dynamics.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (Nasdaq: MAMO) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of utility task vehicles (UTVs), all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and electric off-road vehicles. Headquartered in Garland, Texas, the company delivers high-performance, high-value mobility solutions through an expansive dealer network across North America.

For more information, please visit: www.MassimoMotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo. Moreover, Massimo operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

