Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: RIPP) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will change its ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") from "RIPP" to "DIGI". The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading under the new ticker symbol "DIGI" at the market open on June 9, 2025.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "DGCMF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "W040". No action is required by shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change.

"The new ticker symbol 'DIGI' better reflects our strategic focus on digital assets and blockchain-based investments," said Brayden Sutton, CEO of Digital Commodities. "We believe this refreshed symbol will improve recognition and alignment with our brand as we continue to build value for our shareholders in the digital commodities space."

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and both private and publicly listed entities involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

On behalf of the board of directors of Digital Commodities

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254492

SOURCE: Digital Commodities