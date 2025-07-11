Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired an additional 6.2938 Bitcoin (BTC) using cash on hand, for a total purchase price of C$1,014,786, representing an average purchase price of C$161,234 per BTC, inclusive of all costs and fees.

The transaction was executed through Coinsquare's regulated OTC trading desk and aligns with Digital Commodities' strategic initiative to hold non-fiat, hard and digital assets as a functional alternative to traditional currency for future capital deployment opportunities.

Following this acquisition, Digital Commodities' total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 8.69 BTC, at an average cost base of C$160,590 per BTC.

Brayden Sutton, Founder and CEO of Digital Commodities, commented: "This latest acquisition reinforces our conviction in the evolving role of Bitcoin as a dependable and resilient form of value. We view Bitcoin as a powerful alternative to fiat currency. It enhances our ability to pursue new opportunities with agility and independence. The digital economy is changing, and we're proud to be among the public companies actively embracing that shift."

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities is a public investment issuer building a differentiated capital platform, focused on acquiring and utilizing Bitcoin and gold as functional stores of value. The Company's mission is to establish and actively manage a hard, non-fiat asset base with transparency and discipline. All capital allocation decisions are guided by a sound money philosophy and long-term value creation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements that Bitcoin is a dependable and resilient form of value transfer and that it will enhance the Company's ability to pursue new opportunities with agility and independence. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the price of Bitcoin will continue to increase or be maintained, that there will not be adverse regulatory or other changes impacting the utility of Bitcoin, that Bitcoin will be dependable and resilient form of value transfer and that it will enhance the Company's ability to pursue new opportunities with agility and independence.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things that Bitcoin will fail to be dependable and resilient form of value transfer and that it will fail to enhance the Company's ability to pursue new opportunities with agility and independence; adverse changes to the cryptocurrency industry; adverse changes to cryptocurrency regulations; general economic, market or business conditions; uninsured risks; other regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

