Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired an additional 1.86 Bitcoin (BTC) using cash on hand, for a total purchase price of C$300,000, representing an average purchase price of C$160,544 per BTC, inclusive of all costs and fees.

The transaction was executed through Coinsquare's regulated OTC trading desk and aligns with Digital Commodities' strategic initiative to acquire non-fiat, hard and digital assets as a functional alternative to traditional currency for future capital deployment opportunities.

Following this acquisition, Digital Commodities' total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 10.56 BTC, at an average cost basis of C$159,803 per BTC.

Appointment of BTC Strategist

The company is also pleased to announce the engagement of Nick St Louis as its dedicated Bitcoin Strategist. Nick will assist the company in the development and execution of its corporate Bitcoin strategy. This includes evaluating and deploying all available tools to leverage capital markets, with the ultimate goal of increasing sats per share at a competitive rate while advancing Bitcoin as a solution to fiat currency depreciation.

Nick will lead shareholder education, which includes curating a library of resources, posting weekly progress updates, and recording a monthly podcast with the CEO.

Nick brings a decade of Bitcoin knowledge and experience as a Bitcoin advisor for businesses, where he works to educate executive decision-makers about money and the value of adding Bitcoin to the balance sheet.

Appointment of Social Media Strategist

The company is also pleased to announce the appointment of ZH Consulting for Social Media Management. This appointment marks the beginning of a comprehensive strategy to manage and elevate Digital Commodities' presence across X, LinkedIn, and Instagram. The goal is to increase visibility, drive investor engagement, and ensure timely, professional communication around news and developments.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the Company will pay ZH Consulting a cash fee of C$2,500 per month. The engagement can be terminated by either party at any time. ZH Consulting is arm's length to the Company. The contact information for ZH Consulting is: 282 Balboa Court, Coquitlam, BC V3K 6R3, Canada; Email: Zia@ZHconsulting.ca; Phone: (604) 649-9674.

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities is a public investment issuer building a differentiated capital platform, focused on acquiring and utilizing Bitcoin and gold as functional stores of value. The Company's mission is to establish and actively manage a hard, non-fiat asset base with transparency and discipline. All capital allocation decisions are guided by a sound money philosophy and long-term value creation.

