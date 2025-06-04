

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced a new partnership with Nasdaq Private Market - NPM, a leader in secondary liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors.



This collaboration aims to improve price transparency and valuation clarity for private, pre-IPO companies, including unicorns, using NPM's Tape D private company dataset.



As the exclusive distributor of the Tape D API, Nasdaq is providing its clients with enhanced access to critical private market data through Nasdaq Data Link's API integration. The Tape D product addresses transparency challenges by enabling investors to better assess private holdings, helping banks manage private transactions, supporting wealth advisors and shareholders in liquidity management, and providing private companies with insights for capital raises and tender offers. It delivers real-time private market pricing by integrating primary round data, secondary transactions, and accounting data such as mutual fund marks and 409A valuations.



Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Nasdaq, said the partnership builds on Nasdaq's mission to apply technology to improve market efficiency and expand transparency from public to private markets.



Marc Perkins, Senior Vice President of Product at Nasdaq Private Market, highlighted the importance of accurate, real-time data in private markets, noting the growing number of unicorns and private equity holdings. He expressed enthusiasm for expanding market access through the Tape D dataset and Nasdaq's distribution.



This partnership furthers Nasdaq's commitment to improving transparency and portfolio management across both public and private investment spheres. It complements other Nasdaq solutions like Nasdaq Fund Secondaries, designed to enhance efficiency and scalability in secondary market transactions. These tools assist asset owners and allocators with essential research and decision-making capabilities spanning public and private markets.



