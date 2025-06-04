Company Reports Record Backlog of $1.9 Billion

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announces financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended April 30, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call today, June 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in thousands, except per share data) April 30, For the Quarter Ended: 2025 2024 Change Revenues 193,660 157,682 35,978 Gross profit 36,863 17,944 18,919 Gross margin 19.0 11.4 7.6 Net income 22,550 7,882 14,668 Diluted earnings per share 1.60 0.58 1.02 EBITDA 30,299 11,890 18,409 EBITDA as a of revenues 15.6 7.5 8.1 Cash dividends per share 0.375 0.300 0.075

April 30, January 31, As of: 2025 2025 Change Cash, cash equivalents and investments 546,457 525,137 21,320 Net liquidity (1) 315,127 301,443 13,684 Share repurchase treasury stock, at cost 114,018 105,643 8,375 Project backlog 1,856,000 1,361,000 495,000

(1) Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.

David Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, commented, "Our first quarter results reflect a strong start to fiscal 2026, with consolidated revenue growth of 23% to $193.7 million, gross margin of 19.0%, significantly enhanced diluted earnings per share of $1.60, and EBITDA of $30.3 million. During the first quarter, we also received full notice to proceed for the Sandow Lakes Power Station, a 1.2 GW ultra-efficient combined-cycle natural gas-fired plant in Lee County, Texas, which increased our backlog to a record $1.9 billion as of April 30, 2025.

"In addition to our record backlog, our project pipeline is robust, reflecting the energy industry's urgent response to the growing strain on our power grids related to the building of data centers, the onshoring of complex manufacturing, and an increasing amount of EV charging activity. These activities require a constant supply of high-quality, reliable energy. For the first time in decades, energy demand is rising, coinciding with the end of the operational lives for a significant portion of the aging natural gas energy facilities capable of providing reliable, 24/7 power. After several years of underinvestment, there is an immediate need for the development of new energy resources, and Argan's energy-agnostic capabilities and proven track record of success position us well as we compete for the construction of large and complex power generating facilities.

"While we are excited about the number of opportunities we are seeing, we remain disciplined in our pursuit of profitable growth and committed to driving the best outcomes for the projects we take on. Argan is well positioned with the capabilities, financial flexibility, industry relationships and longstanding customer base to strengthen our leadership role as a partner of choice for the buildout of energy infrastructure."

First Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 were $193.7 million, an increase of $36.0 million, or 23%, from consolidated revenues of $157.7 million reported for the comparable prior year quarter. The increase in the number of current projects and contract backlog has resulted in increased project activity and the related revenues compared to the prior year quarter. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, several recently awarded gas-fired power plant projects were in their early stages of activity with limited revenues while the Company's mature projects continued to generate significant activity.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2025, Argan's consolidated gross profit was $36.9 million, or 19.0% of consolidated revenues. The consolidated gross margin for the quarter reflects the changing mix of projects and contract types. Last year, during the first quarter ended April 30, 2024, gross profit was negatively impacted by a loss on an overseas project. Consolidated gross profit for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 was $17.9 million, or 11.4% of consolidated revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.1 million to $12.5 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2025, from $11.4 million in the comparable prior year quarter. However, as a percentage of revenues, these expenses declined to 6.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to 7.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Other income, net, for the three months ended April 30, 2025 was $5.4 million, which primarily reflected investment income earned during the period. During the quarter ended April 30, 2025, the Company recorded income tax expense of $7.2 million, primarily due to consolidated pre-tax book income of $29.8 million. For the comparable period last year, Argan recorded income tax expense of $3.4 million on pre-tax book income of $11.3 million.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2025, Argan achieved net income of $22.6 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for last year's first quarter. EBITDA for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 increased to $30.3 million compared to $11.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

Argan maintained a substantial total balance of cash, cash equivalents and investments during the quarter. The total balances were $546.5 million and $525.1 million as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively. Balance sheet net liquidity was $315.1 million at April 30, 2025 and $301.4 million at January 31, 2025; furthermore, the Company had no debt.

Conference Call and Webcast

Argan will host a conference call and webcast for investors today, June 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Domestic stockholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011; all callers shall use access code: 698123.

The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2961/52474

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Investor Center section of the Company's website at https://arganinc.com/investor-center. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 18, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay access code is 52474. A replay of the webcast can be accessed until June 4, 2026.

About Argan

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of construction and related services to the power industry. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated industrial construction, fabrication and plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Within this press release, the Company makes reference to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measure described in this press release is important to management and investors because the measure supplements the understanding of Argan's ongoing operating results, excluding the effects of capital structure, depreciation, amortization, and income tax rates. The non-GAAP financial measure referred to above should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the GAAP financial information presented in this press release. Financial tables at the end of this press release provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, and the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company's SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) REVENUES 193,660 157,682 Cost of revenues 156,797 139,738 GROSS PROFIT 36,863 17,944 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,521 11,425 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 24,342 6,519 Other income, net 5,444 4,794 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 29,786 11,313 Income tax expense 7,236 3,431 NET INCOME 22,550 7,882 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES Foreign currency translation adjustments 3,621 (790 Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 2,680 (969 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 28,851 6,123 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 1.65 0.59 Diluted 1.60 0.58 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 13,628 13,257 Diluted 14,112 13,572 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 0.375 0.300

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) April 30, January 31, 2025 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 189,251 145,263 Investments 357,206 379,874 Accounts receivable, net 106,499 175,808 Contract assets 30,358 28,430 Other current assets 54,763 51,925 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 738,077 781,300 Property, plant and equipment, net 14,512 14,463 Goodwill 28,033 28,033 Intangible assets, net 1,728 1,826 Deferred taxes, net 552 Right-of-use and other assets 9,805 10,053 TOTAL ASSETS 792,155 836,227 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 69,266 97,297 Accrued expenses 69,891 83,319 Contract liabilities 283,793 299,241 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 422,950 479,857 Deferred taxes, net 667 Noncurrent liabilities 4,643 4,513 TOTAL LIABILITIES 428,260 484,370 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,828,289 shares issued; 13,638,569 and 13,634,214 shares outstanding at April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 2,374 2,374 Additional paid-in capital 165,598 168,966 Retained earnings 310,178 292,698 Treasury stock, at cost 2,189,720 and 2,194,075 shares at April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively (114,018 (105,643 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (237 (6,538 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 363,895 351,857 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 792,155 836,227

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION TO EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 Net income, as reported 22,550 7,882 Income tax expense 7,236 3,431 Depreciation 415 480 Amortization of intangible assets 98 97 EBITDA 30,299 11,890

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604733204/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact:

David Watson

301.315.0027

Investor Relations Contacts:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

argan@imsinvestorrelations.com