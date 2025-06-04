DBV Technologies S.A.: Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of May 30, 2025



Information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of May 30, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345







Date





Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 05/30/2025





136,973,697











Total gross of voting rights: 136,973,697











Total net* of voting rights: 136,738,528







* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

