Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 22:46 Uhr
DBV Technologies S.A.: Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of May 30, 2025


Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of May 30, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345




Date


Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
05/30/2025


136,973,697





Total gross of voting rights: 136,973,697





Total net* of voting rights: 136,738,528


* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06c43dec-eb3b-4c49-875d-cfa19ddd754e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
