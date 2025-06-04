

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PVH Corp. (PVH):



Earnings: -$44.8 million in Q1 vs. $151.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.88 in Q1 vs. $2.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.983 billion in Q1 vs. $1.952 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.75 to $11.00



