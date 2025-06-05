

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.900% Senior Notes due 2030 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.650% Senior Notes due 2036 at a price to the public of 99.870% and 99.700% of their face value, respectively. The Offering is expected to close on June 18, 2025.



The company said it expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to redeem the 6.500% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by Targa Resources Partners LP and to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay borrowings under its unsecured commercial paper note program, to repay other indebtedness, to repurchase or redeem securities or to fund capital expenditures, additions to working capital or investments in its subsidiaries.



