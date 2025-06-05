

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics (GD) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on its common stock.



The dividend will be paid on August 8, 2025, to shareholders registered as of July 3, 2025.



General Dynamics is a leading global aerospace and defense company with a diverse range of products and services, including business aviation, shipbuilding and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, and technology solutions. The company employs over 110,000 people worldwide and reported revenues of $47.7 billion in 2024.



Wednesday GD closed at $275.03, down 0.37%, and after-hours trading saw it fall further by 0.19% to $274.50 on the NYSE.



