Das Instrument TMP0 CA85284P3007 STAMPER OIL+GAS CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2025

The instrument TMP0 CA85284P3007 STAMPER OIL+GAS CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2025



Das Instrument 1K5A GB00BNR4T868 RENEWI PLC LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.06.2025

The instrument 1K5A GB00BNR4T868 RENEWI PLC LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.06.2025



Das Instrument 5TI BE0974282148 TINC COMM. VA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2025

The instrument 5TI BE0974282148 TINC COMM. VA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2025



Das Instrument QPE SG1Y45946619 PEC LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.06.2025

The instrument QPE SG1Y45946619 PEC LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.06.2025



Das Instrument SGDE XS2399369979 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.06.2025

The instrument SGDE XS2399369979 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.06.2025





