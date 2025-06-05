

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc reported that its fiscal 2025 profit before tax declined to 145.4 million pounds from 156.3 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 7.6 pence compared to 9.1 pence. Operating profit before other items grew by 11% to 234 million pounds. Before other items, earnings per share was 11.8 pence compared to 11.3 pence.



For the year ended 31 March 2025, based on IFRS measures, Group revenue increased by 14% to 5.08 billion pounds. Revenue, including share of JVs and associates, grew by 13% to 5.09 billion pounds, with an organic growth of 9%.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 3.0 pence per share, which, when added to the 1.3 pence interim dividend paid, takes the total dividend for fiscal 2025 to 4.3 pence per share. This is an 8% increase on the prior year.



