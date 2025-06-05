

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in May to the lowest level in four-and-a-half years, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.2 percent year-over-year in May, slightly slower than the 0.3 percent increase in April. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 0.4 percent.



Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since November 2020, when prices had risen the same 0.2 percent.



Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, increased at a stable pace of 2.3 percent annually in May versus an expected rate of 2.5 percent. Moreover, the inflation is above the Riksbank's target of 2.0 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in May, following a 0.1 percent gain in the prior month.



The detailed result for the month of May is set to publish on June 13.



