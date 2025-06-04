On May 22, 2025, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the closing of the transaction between Northgold AB and Nordic Resources Limited, to delist the shares of Northgold AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Today, June 4, 2025, Northgold AB disclosed the closing of the transaction with Nordic Resources Limited.



Accordingly, the last trading day in the shares of Northgold AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is today, June 4, 2025.

Short name: NG

ISIN code: SE0017131071

Order book ID: 251186



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

