Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a global leader in retail technology, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Matalan, one of the UK's leading fashion and homeware value retailers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605770678/en/

Matalan becomes the first retailer in the United Kingdom to implement Toshiba's VisualStore Commerce Platform. This next-generation retail software solution will make shopping faster, smoother, and more connected across channels.

The relationship, which began in 2017 with the rollout of Toshiba's point-of-sale hardware solutions across Matalan's store estate, now progresses as Matalan becomes the first retailer in the United Kingdom to implement Toshiba's VisualStore Commerce Platform. This next-generation retail software solution will make shopping faster, smoother, and more connected across channels.

The VisualStore platform will allow Matalan's IT and retail teams to implement new point-of-sale functionality quickly and independently. The platform's self-enablement features, including an intuitive screen designer, cutting edge promotion tool, and configuration management, allow store teams to make updates without relying on third-party support. Everyday transactions, from loyalty redemptions, promotions, and online order pickups, are handled more efficiently and flexibly, all while giving store staff greater control over how services are delivered.

"We introduced our software proposition to the UK market last year to empower retailers with tools to better serve their customers," said Martin Ward, Head of Software UK&I at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "Throughout the process with Matalan, we demonstrated how our software is fully featured and more flexible, enabling retailers to manage and update capabilities independently, with no ongoing costs. We believe self-enablement is the future of retail technology, and we're thrilled to lead this shift. Securing our first deal in such a short timeframe is testament to the strength of our solution."

Matalan's Director of IT Transformation, Chris Salkeld, commented, "We're delighted to be expanding our partnership with Toshiba, who shares our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that improve the experience for both our customers and our colleagues. We're always trying to find new ways to serve our customers better and look forward to rolling out the VisualStore platform across our stores."

Implementation workshops are already complete, with pilot deployment set for late summer 2025 and full rollout across Matalan stores planned by spring 2026. As part of the project, Matalan will also upgrade approximately 1,800 in-store devices to Toshiba's latest generation hardware, ensuring an even more responsive, reliable, and modern experience.

Andrew McDaniel, Managing Director and SVP of Europe at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, concluded, "We're proud to support Matalan on this journey. Our partnership reflects Toshiba's dedication to helping retailers thrive in an ever-evolving retail landscape."

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organisation of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Matalan

Matalan is a leading UK and international fashion and homeware retailer, with a mission to be the first choice for outstanding family value. With a large store network in excess of 270 UK and international stores and integrated e-commerce platform, Matalan is a trusted brand which puts its customer at the heart of its business and delivers unrivalled product choice and exceptional style and quality to over 11 million loyal shoppers every year. Matalan is famously committed to offering a compelling value focused fashion and home offering, that continues to help millions of UK household budgets go further.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605770678/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Nicole Pearson

Marketing Manager UK&I

nicole.pearson@toshibagcs.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matalan

Lucy Kalus

Head of PR, Influencers Social Media

Kalus_L@matalan.co.uk