

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB357.99 million, or RMB1.04 per share. This compares with RMB5.18 million, or RMB0.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to RMB2.520 billion from RMB2.560 billion last year.



Hello Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB357.99 Mln. vs. RMB5.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB1.04 vs. RMB0.01 last year. -Revenue: RMB2.520 Bln vs. RMB2.560 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB2.57-RMB2.67 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News