Award recognises SentinelOne's pioneering approach to autonomous cybersecurity and advanced AI-powered defence.

SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced it has been named Best Security Company at the 2025 SC Awards Europe. This award highlights SentinelOne's pioneering role in redefining cybersecurity through its autonomous, AI-powered Singularity Platform, ensuring unmatched protection for organisations facing complex cyber threats. SentinelOne was also recognised as a finalist in the categories of Best Cloud Security Solution, Best Endpoint Security Solution, and Best Enterprise Security Solution.

"We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Security Company at this year's SC Awards, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence in protecting our customers," said Ric Smith, President of Product, Technology, and Operations at SentinelOne. "This recognition validates our relentless pursuit to deliver autonomous security solutions that proactively safeguard enterprises against increasingly sophisticated attacks."

Pioneering AI-Powered Cybersecurity

Pioneering autonomous cybersecurity since 2013, SentinelOne has revolutionized cyber threat defense. By integrating AI-powered technologies across endpoints, the cloud, and identities, SentinelOne delivers the industry's first end-to-end agentic AI platform solution, empowering enterprises to stay ahead of sophisticated attacks. This innovative solution has positioned SentinelOne as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, recognised for its ability to adapt and scale in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

At the heart of SentinelOne's mission is a dedication to customer-centric innovation. The company's core values drive its relentless pursuit of delivering solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer and partner. By fostering strong partnerships and continuously evolving its offerings, SentinelOne ensures that organisations are equipped with the tools necessary to secure their digital environments effectively.

The SC Awards Europe, now in their 16th year, celebrate outstanding cybersecurity innovation and leadership. Finalists are chosen by an expert panel comprising cybersecurity practitioners and SC Media's editorial leadership, underscoring the significance of SentinelOne's achievement.

This recognition comes on the heels of SentinelOne being recognized as the Best Cloud Security and Best Endpoint Solution at the 2025 SC Awards US. To learn more about the award-winning solution and the transformation it is driving, click here.

About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret and CyberRisk TV. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne's Singularity Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Leading enterprises from Fortune 500s to Global 2000s, trust SentinelOne to secure tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605679696/en/

Contacts:

Regan Schiappa

press@sentinelone.com