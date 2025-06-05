Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
05.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
EssilorLuxottica signs an agreement to acquire A-Look, Seen and OWL retail stores in Malaysia

EssilorLuxottica signs an agreement to acquire
A-Look, Seen and OWL retail stores in Malaysia

With this transaction, the Group aims at further elevating the standards of vision care in the country

Paris, France (5 June 2025) - EssilorLuxottica announces today it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of one of the largest optical companies in Malaysia operating over 90 stores under the A-Look, Seen and OWL banners.

A-Look was founded in 2003 by Dato Terry Ngeow, with the opening of its inaugural store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. At present, A-Look, Seen and OWL stores are located across East and West (or Peninsular) Malaysia.

With the acquisition of these renowned omnichannel and multi-branded stores, EssilorLuxottica aims at complementing its long-standing position in Malaysia, where the Group is currently present with both wholesale and retail activities. This move reflects the Group's commitment to continuously elevating the industry by raising the standards of vision care delivery and accelerating the digitalization of the market to enhance in-store consumer experience.

"Leveraging the integration of A-Look, Seen and OWL stores within EssilorLuxottica's network will improve our understanding of the Malaysian market, allowing us to better contribute to growing awareness, demand and appreciation for high quality innovative vision care products, eyewear and eyecare solutions amongst Malaysian consumers. Consumers and customers are at the heart of our strategy as we focus on their needs to deliver and improve access to visual care solutions available to all," commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica.

With an ambition to expand access to consumers in the dynamic Asia Pacific region, this move complements the Group's existing and deeply rooted network in the region. EssilorLuxottica is committed to continue delivering high quality products, solutions and services to its valued customers. The Group's footprint in the country also includes lens production facilities, offering quality proximity service to eyecare professionals.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of June 2025 pending customary closing conditions.


