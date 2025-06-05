Capgemini SE: Capgemini becomes an Official Partner of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift until 2029 to power cycling through tech and innovation

Capgemini press contact:

Capgemini becomes an Official Partner of the Tour de France

and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift until 2029

to power cycling through tech and innovation

The new partnership encompasses 14 international cycling events including La Vuelta, Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège races, as well as five standalone women's races

Paris, June 5, 2025 - Capgemini announced today that it has become the Official Technology Partner, for the next 5 years, of 14 cycling races, including the world renowned Tour de France, to help drive innovation in professional cycling. Together, they will leverage technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) to grow the cycling community, engage fans all over the world and bring cycling into people's lives.

This agreement, that goes beyond the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, will see Capgemini support a series of international cycling events, that include both men's races - such as La Vuelta, Paris-Nice, Critérium du Dauphiné, Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Tours, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Tro Bro Leon, and the women's races of La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es, Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes.

As part of this new global long-term partnership, Capgemini is the Official Technology Partner of each of these events, bringing its deep expertise in digital innovation, technology and AI into the professional cycling field. Over the next five years, Capgemini will support these top cycling events in realizing their technology roadmap, delivering cutting-edge technological solutions aimed at enhancing performance insights, supporting international audiences and engaging fans, from casual enthusiasts to amateur cyclists. In 2024, the Tour de France reached more than 1 billion TV viewed hours in 190 countries and broke digital records with nearly 100 million website visits and 1.6 billion impressions on social media.

With this partnership, Capgemini extends its sports sponsorship portfolio that focuses on bringing the breadth of the Group's capabilities to enhance leading global events with technological innovation, high performance and team spirit at the heart. As a global company based in 50 countries, with well-established operations across regions that have a strong cycling fanbase such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, UK, and USA, Capgemini will promote the fourteen cycling races internationally.

"At Capgemini, we are proud to partner with 14 iconic global sports competitions including the world-famous Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Each embody the driving principles of precision, endurance, high performance and teamwork - attributes that we, at Capgemini, live by every day," said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini. "This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing the Group's breadth of expertise and capabilities to enhance the future of sport through cutting-edge innovation, data-led insights and an augmented fan experience."

"We are very proud to launch this long-term partnership with Capgemini, leader in technology and innovation. This strategic partnership will help to promote and accelerate our digital ambitions for the Tour de France and all A.S.O. Cycling events around the world. New digital solutions will help to further enhance the Fan experience and engage new communities with innovative and upgraded features and services," says Yann Le Moënner, A.S.O. Managing Director.

Transforming sport through technology and innovation

The partnership builds on Capgemini's already strong track record in adding value to the fan experience and sporting performance through its portfolio of sports sponsorships.

In 2024, for the 37 th America's Cup, Capgemini and America's Cup Media revealed the breakthrough WindSight IQ TM technology in Barcelona. Through a combination of technology, engineering, data, and design, Capgemini developed a LiDAR-based sensor system that made the yacht racing more understandable and engaging for viewers. The solution enabled the viewers to visualize the wind and model potential race results, enhancing the fan experience.

America's Cup, Capgemini and America's Cup Media revealed the breakthrough WindSight IQ technology in Barcelona. Through a combination of technology, engineering, data, and design, Capgemini developed a LiDAR-based sensor system that made the yacht racing more understandable and engaging for viewers. The solution enabled the viewers to visualize the wind and model potential race results, enhancing the fan experience. This year, Capgemini is a Principal Partner of Women's Rugby World Cup 2025, set to kick off in the UK in August. Since 2022, the Group has played a pivotal role in advancing inclusivity in the sport as a Global Partner of the Women in Rugby initiative and enabling the Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme, to support a new generation of female leaders in rugby.

For the 2025 Ryder Cup in September, Capgemini will bring a generative AI powered version of its Outcome IQ, a tool that puts the intelligence of real-time data in the palm of every fan's hand, helping to enhance the fan experience by tracking outcome probabilities shot by shot. Capgemini is Worldwide Partner to the Ryder Cup up until and including the 2027 Ryder Cup in County Limerick, Ireland.





