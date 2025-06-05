

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in April from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit declined to EUR 95.0 million in April from EUR 470 million in the same month last year.



Exports fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, and imports were 5.2 percent lower. Exports of pharmaceutical products plunged by 28.0 percent from last year, while the imports of transport equipment slid by 13.0 percent, the agency said.



Shipments to the EU countries grew by 2.7 percent in April, while imports from those countries declined by 8.4 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU fell 11.2 percent, and imports from those countries decreased by 9.0 percent.



