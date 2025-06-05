Anzeige
AS Silvano Fashion Group decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

On the 14th of May 2025, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 13, 2025, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=be58dc9fa871859a0f8e05b509f4bf954&lang=et&src=listed and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and on May 14, 2025 in the daily newspaper Eesti Ekspress.

The resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders were voted by 9 shareholders, whose shares represented 21 357 414 votes or 59,33% of the total share capital. Therefore, the Meeting was eligible to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda of the Meeting.

The following resolution was passed at the Meeting:

Item 1: Election of the auditor for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2024

The Meeting decided:
1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2024.

Tabulation of the votes:
For: 20 452 955 votes, representing 56,81% of the votes;
Against: 15 547 045 votes, representing 43,19% of the votes;
Impartial: 0 votes, representing 0,00% of the votes.

AS Silvano Fashion Group
E-mail: info@silvanofashion.com
Tel: +372 684 5000


