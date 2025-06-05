

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB108.20 million, or RMB0.03 per share. This compares with RMB80.63 million, or RMB0.02 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to RMB753.69 million from RMB704.70 million last year.



Waterdrop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB108.20 Mln. vs. RMB80.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.03 vs. RMB0.02 last year. -Revenue: RMB753.69 Mln vs. RMB704.70 Mln last year.



