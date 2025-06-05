Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Launches DataSeeds.AI, a Content Marketplace for AI Training Sets

Strategic expansion into the B2B AI content licensing market

Taps into Zedge's massive creator community and its content catalog of tens of millions of images

Leading foundational AI model developer inks first content dataset deal with DataSeeds.AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, today announced a significant strategic expansion into the business-to-business (B2B) content marketplace with the launch of DataSeeds.AI.

Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge, commented:

"DataSeeds.AI marks a profound evolution of our business model and builds on Zedge's extensive know-how in the direct-to-consumer marketplace vertical. Our vision is to become the go-to source for pre-training and fine-tuning datasets stemming from enterprises' need for high-quality, authentic, diverse and rights-cleared content at scale. With our existing infrastructure, which combines an engaged community of Zedge Premium artists and thousands of GuruShots photographers, we can rapidly deliver content on demand (COD) at scale. This ability fills a critical need for enterprises who require access to large image datasets and also creates new income opportunities for our creators."

Strategic Expansion into B2B Marketplaces

DataSeeds.AI represents Zedge's strategic expansion into the burgeoning B2B AI sector. This initiative offers significant synergies with Zedge's existing consumer platforms and provides growth potential with a reoccurring revenue stream.

Leveraging Zedge's highly engaged creator community, its expansive and growing content catalog of over 30 million images and proven and tested marketplace infrastructure, DataSeeds.AI is positioned to deliver scalable, commercial-grade AI training datasets to foundational model developers. This strategic expansion also enables Zedge to generate fresh monetization opportunities for its creators by facilitating the licensing of large datasets to fulfill enterprise demand.

In the future, Zedge also plans to explore and evaluate opportunities to expand the DataSeeds.AI marketplace beyond images into other content and data.

Zedge Launches DataSeeds.AI with First AI Dataset Partnership

Zedge has signed its first AI content dataset agreement with a leading AI company whose technologies are widely adopted across both the consumer and enterprise markets. This early validation highlights the strong product-market fit and commercial viability of DataSeeds.AI.

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji.' For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

About DataSeeds.AI

DataSeeds.AI offers both on-demand and off-the-shelf image datasets enriched with detailed metadata, perfectly suited for AI model training. By leveraging a vast global network of creators and an extensive catalog, we provide rapid data collection and diverse content, ensuring swift, scalable solutions that accelerate AI training. For more information, visit: https://www.DataSeeds.AI/

