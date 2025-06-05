

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in May after falling slightly in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8 percent in May, the same as in April. That was in line with expectations.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.3 percent.



The number of registered unemployed individuals decreased to 127,944 in May from 130,101 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, edged down to 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent.



