Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration work has begun on its 100% owned Gravitas Project in Abitibi-Temsicamingue, Quebec. Most of the work will focus on the portion of the project located on strike and adjacent to Vior's pass-producing Belleterre gold mine.

The exploration team was able to locate and sample the historic Petosa tungsten zone which was first identified in the 1930s with subsequent recorded work having exposed tungsten-bearing minerals over widths varying from 1 to 5 metres within a porphyry extending over 150 metres in length (GM37766).

Historical grab samples had recorded tungsten values ranging between 0.5% and 4% tungsten (W), while a 1941 government-sponsored metallurgical testing had established an 87.25% recovery rate (GM14469).

NeoTerrex's exploration was undertaken in the late evening to locate the Petosa zone, whereas scheelite, a tungsten-bearing mineral, can easily be identified by its bright blue fluorescence when using ultraviolet light. Pictures and a video of the mineralization are shown on the Company's website.

Another area of focus is further south, deemed prospective for copper and gold bearing veins. The first phase of exploration is expected to be completed by early July. Samples are being sent on a regular basis to an accredited laboratory for assaying with first results expected in late June.

NeoTerrex is well financed with a working capital of $4 million and no debt. The Company has discovered numerous rare earths occurrences on several of its projects which require follow-up exploration to determine their extent. The reader is invited to view the Company's website for more information on these projects.

Qualified Persons

Technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO of NeoTerrex, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex

The Company is currently advancing its prospective critical minerals projects located in the Province of Quebec, with the majority located within or near areas with excellent infrastructure. NeoTerrex is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing critical minerals sector in North America by identifying new deposits in favorable locations.

