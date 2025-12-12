Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 2,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date the Units are issued at a price of $0.40 per share. There are no finders fee paid in connection with the Private Placement and the Units are subject to a four-month and one day hold period. The Company has paid to the subscribers a total of $20,000 in administrative fees in connection with the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The entirety of the proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for exploration on the Company's critical metals projects in Quebec, including its Strange Lake West project.

The Company is very pleased to receive the support of Quebec-based SIDEX limited partnership ("SIDEX") and NQ Mining Investment ("NQMI") who each contributed $250,000 in the Private Placement.

"We are extremely pleased with the recognition and support provided to NeoTerrex by SIDEX and NQMI," says Mathieu Stephens, President and CEO of NeoTerrex. "Their investment follows a rigorous selection process, which we believe validates the potential of the Company's critical metal projects."

About Sidex

SIDEX is an initiative of the Québec government and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Its mission is to invest in companies engaged in mineral exploration in Québec in order to diversify the province's mineral base, promote innovation and encourage new entrepreneurs.

About NQMI

NQ Mining Investment is a Matagami-based regional investment fund dedicated to mining development in Northern Quebec. The fund offers support and strategic expertise to exploration companies, with investments guided by a sustainable and responsible approach, promoting positive spin-offs for local and aboriginal communities.

About NeoTerrex

NeoTerrex's projects are located in Québec, a province recognized for its exceptional infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, and growing importance within the North American critical minerals supply chain. With a portfolio of well-positioned assets, NeoTerrex is strategically aligned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for rare earth elements and other key materials essential to the defense industry and clean-energy transition.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including, without limitation, statements pertaining to NeoTerrex's future plans, objectives or goals including its exploration program and the final approval of the Private Placement by the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

